My Husband Was Praised for “Babysitting” Our Kid—While I Was Shamed for Working

I returned to work six weeks after giving birth. Not because I wanted to prove anything—but because I had to. I love my child deeply. I also love my job. The guilt started before I even got back to the office.

One coworker raised her eyebrows and said, “Wow, so soon?”

A neighbor asked, “Who’s watching the baby?”

My favorite?

“You’re lucky your husband helps.”

My husband is a great partner. He changed diapers, rocked our daughter to sleep, and took turns on late-night feeds. He was doing what any parent should do.

But every time he took her to the grocery store or daycare drop-off, people would fawn over him. “You’re such a hands-on dad!” “Wow, it’s great to see a father so involved!” He once got free coffee for “giving mom a break.”

Meanwhile, I missed one PTA meeting and got side-eyed. Showed up at a conference and someone joked, “Didn’t know moms were allowed to travel.”

The last drop of my patience? A friend looked me in the eye and asked, “Do you ever worry she’ll feel closer to your husband than to you?”

Here’s the part no one says out loud:

When a man leaves his kids to work, he’s a provider.

When a woman does the same, she’s selfish.

When a man parents, it’s celebrated.

When a woman works to grow, it’s judged.

What they called “babysitting” was actually parenting. What they called me—a "bad mom"—was actually a working professional doing what she had to do for her family and herself.

The truth is, I wasn’t a bad mom. I was a present one. A tired one. A stretched-thin one. But never absent.

And my husband? He wasn’t a hero. He was a dad doing his part—quietly, like I was, but with a round of applause I never got.