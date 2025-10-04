My Stepdad Threw Me Out With Nothing—Now He Wants a Piece of My Fortune

“Fast forward: now he’s older, not doing as well financially, and suddenly he’s asking me to come back around, be part of the family, basically, forgive and forget. My mom is urging me to let the past go, but I can’t shake the feeling that he’s putting pressure on her to be the messenger. It hurts that she even seems to ignore how much I’ve been the one supporting her, not him.

I don’t want my mom stuck in the middle, but I also don’t want to play along with his narrative where he gets credit for my life. It makes me angry, and I feel like reconnecting would just feed into that.

So... am I being unreasonable for wanting no contact with him at all, even if it disappoints my mom? Or should I suck it up for her sake?”