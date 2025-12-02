Show all of the receipts on money you've spent and show all of the dates plus what you've done. Ask why her husband doesn't do as much and why he's not massaging her feet etc. Tell everyone that you're glad to hear that they'll drop everything to meet her demands. And if they want to believe editing filming, that you weren't aware of in the first place they're welcome to her. Then go silent. Tell hubby you don't want to discuss this BS with him and he better decide who to believe, right now.
I Refused to Obey My DIL’s Weird Demands, I’m a MIL, Not an Errand Girl
Lana refused to massage her pregnant daughter-in-law’s swollen feet, thinking it was a personal boundary. But what seemed like a harmless “no” exploded into a full-blown family scandal, with secret filming, shaming her, and relatives turning against her overnight.
Here’s an email we received from Lana and her story:
Hi Bright Side,
I’m Lana, 60F, and I seriously don’t even know where to start without shaking. I’ve always been close to my family, and I live just 20 minutes away from my son and his pregnant wife.
Ever since she found out she was expecting, she’s leaned on me for help: cooking, groceries, little errands. And I’ve always been happy to help. I thought I was being supportive and kind.
Yesterday, though... I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. She called me and said, “My feet are swollen, come massage them.” I was stunned. I mean, I’ve never refused to help, but this felt different and made me uncomfortable.
So I said no. I even tried to joke, “Are you out of your mind?” But she just smirked and said, “You’ll regret it.”
I laughed nervously at first, thinking she was exaggerating, but the next day, I discovered what she meant. She made a TikTok. A viral TikTok.
In it, she shows her swollen feet, complains about having no mom, and frames me as this “cold, indifferent” MIL who refuses to help her in a health emergency. Then, she asks her viewers if someone like me should even be allowed to be a grandmother. And she tagged me and the whole family.
I. Was. Stunned. My phone blew up with calls from relatives accusing me of being heartless. My husband, of all people, said I should’ve gone over and massaged her, saying, “You’d want your MIL to do the same for you.”
My own son won’t talk to me. He calls me a bad mother and says I made his wife miserable. I’m shaking just typing this.
Show all of the receipts on money you've spent and show all of the dates plus what you've done. Ask why her husband doesn't do as much and why he's not massaging her feet etc. Tell everyone that you're glad to hear that they'll drop everything to meet her demands. And if they want to believe editing filming, that you weren't aware of in the first place they're welcome to her. Then go silent. Tell hubby you don't want to discuss this BS with him and he better decide who to believe, right now.
The video is still online, and some neighbors who don’t even know the family are commenting about what a “terrible MIL” I am. And the twist? She’s been secretly filming me for weeks during normal visits, picking little moments to make me look cold or indifferent, just to fuel this narrative.
Dear Bright Side, I’ve always tried to be helpful and supportive, but now it feels like I’m trapped in someone else’s story. Am I supposed to violate my own comfort and personal boundaries just because she’s pregnant? Or am I right to push back and say no? How do I defend myself without making her “the victim” even more?
I honestly feel like my family has turned against me, and I don’t even recognize the world I’m in anymore.
Here’s what our readers think about Lana’s family situation:
- u/SilverMaple83
Lana, you are not the villain here. Saying no to a foot massage is not abuse. Boundaries exist for a reason, and she crossed them. Your discomfort matters just as much as her pregnancy needs.
- u/ToastAndTeacup
Honestly, your DIL sounds manipulative. Filming you without consent and then tagging the family? That’s extreme. I’d block her from social media and have a serious sit-down with your son.
- u/PixelPenguin42
I get that you felt uncomfortable, but maybe a quick compromise—like helping her sit comfortably or offering a warm foot soak instead—could have avoided the drama. Not sure this TikTok justifies all the family backlash.
Oh, FFS,Tell ALL OF THESE IDIOTS THAT YOU WON'T BE BULLIED, BY ANY OF THEM. THEY CAN GO MASSAGE HER FEET. Pregnancy IS hard on the body, but it is NOT AN EXCUSE FOR USING OTHERS TO GET YOUR OWN WAY. You need to decide if you WILL LET HER DO THAT, OR, IF YOU WILL STAND UP FOR YOURSELF. What is your SON doing about his wife's overreacting and SHARING ON TIK TOK, something personal about his MOTHER. When the baby comes, SHE WILL REALIZE THAT SHE NEEDS YOU. Letting yourself be treated like crap, just to be with your grandchild, is EMOTIONAL BLACKMAIL by your DIL. It WILL BE PAINFUL to not have contact with them, but if you DON'T PUT A STOP TO THIS BEHAVIOR, NOW, they will use you up. Then they will want to know HOW MUCH THEY WILL INHERIT FROM YOU. Mark my words, if you don't put your foot down, NOW, they will WALK ALL OVER YOU.
- u/RetroLamp56
Wow, I can’t believe your family is turning on you. You have the right to set boundaries, and she weaponized social media. It’s sad how quickly people side with the loudest story without context.
- u/CrimsonSocks99
I think you overreacted. She’s pregnant and probably hormonal and in pain. Helping her for a few minutes isn’t the end of the world. Family comes first in situations like this.
- u/LittleLighthouse12
Honestly, this is insane. Secretly filming someone and then posting them publicly to shame them? That’s gaslighting. You need to protect yourself.
- u/WanderingQuill
I feel for you. The boundaries you set were reasonable, and her response was completely inappropriate. Your husband and son need to understand consent and respect—otherwise, this will continue.
- u/BlueCactus77
I think you might have mishandled the “no” in a way that escalated her anger. But the TikTok? That was cruel and uncalled-for. You’re right to feel shocked and hurt.
- u/NeonFern_21
Honestly, your son siding with her here is troubling. He’s supposed to be on your side, too. Maybe it’s time to step back and let them deal with their drama without you being pulled in.
Here’s a piece of advice from Bright Side team:
Dear Lana,
You need to set firm boundaries with your DIL and make it clear that her TikTok manipulation is unacceptable. Document everything and consider asking the platform to remove the video if it violates your privacy.
Talk to your son and husband calmly, explaining your perspective and why consent matters. Limit your direct contact until the situation cools to prevent further public attacks. Protect your own wellbeing first; you cannot be forced into actions that make you uncomfortable.
Comments
Honestly, I think a foot massage is the kind of intimate thing her husband should be doing for her. I personally am not touching anybodys feet because feet gross me out. Only babies and toddlers have cute feet. It's weird to me that everybody thinks your refusal was inappropriate and not completely reasonable. I really think most people aren't comfortable touching other people's feet. It may be best to just distance yourself for now, I think giving in to her demands will only enable her behavior. Or hire a very handsome masseuse to go over and rub her feet so when her husband complains you can insist you felt uncomfortable with the intimacy, but since they're more open minded you hired a professional to comromise. Play it off as a generational difference, like 'you young people today really have no boundaries'.
Brightside is since she's telling everyone you're cold and different and don't help her, that means you can now be cold indifferent and stop helping her. If you're going to be accused of something you might as well actually do it. She'll be the one suffering a lot more than you will since she's depending on you not the other way around. Because clearly your son isn't helping or she wouldn't be texting you looking for foot massages.