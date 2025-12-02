I Refused to Obey My DIL’s Weird Demands, I’m a MIL, Not an Errand Girl

Hi Bright Side,

I’m Lana, 60F, and I seriously don’t even know where to start without shaking. I’ve always been close to my family, and I live just 20 minutes away from my son and his pregnant wife.

Ever since she found out she was expecting, she’s leaned on me for help: cooking, groceries, little errands. And I’ve always been happy to help. I thought I was being supportive and kind.

Yesterday, though... I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. She called me and said, “My feet are swollen, come massage them.” I was stunned. I mean, I’ve never refused to help, but this felt different and made me uncomfortable.

So I said no. I even tried to joke, “Are you out of your mind?” But she just smirked and said, “You’ll regret it.”