I Refuse to Let a Strange Lady Touch My Rare Birthmark for "Good Luck"—Now I’m Being Threatened

Hi, Bright Side,

I was born with a large, vibrant birthmark on my inner forearm. It’s a deep, wine-colored mark that looks uncannily like a perfectly symmetrical star. Where I grew up, there’s a heavy folk belief that someone born with a “Star Sign” on their skin is a vessel for prosperity.

The superstition says that if you press a coin against the mark, your finances will double. I spent my childhood hiding my arms in long sleeves, even in the summer, because people would try to “press for luck” while I was just standing in line for school lunch.

I’m now a professional working in the city, and I thought I had left those old-world myths behind. But last month, I was at a high-end jewelry exhibition for work. It was a formal event, and I was wearing a sleeveless dress.

A prominent collector (a woman who seemed perfectly sophisticated) spotted my arm while I was reaching for a glass of water. She gasped and grabbed my wrist. She didn’t ask; she just pulled a gold ring off her finger and tried to rub it against my birthmark.