Your not obligated, but babysitting once in while should be ok. He only asked for a couple of hours, I can understand if it was a permanent babysitting. They were asking you as a family for a little help, that's what family are for to help each other in need. He was wrong, to publicly try to embarrass you like that, your not obligated. He handled the situation wrong
I Refused to Babysit My Brother’s Kids After He Mocked Me in Front of Everyone
Spending time with family can be one of life’s greatest joys, but it can also create unexpected tension when personal boundaries aren’t respected. One of our readers, Ana, wrote to us to share how setting a simple boundary with her family spiralled into something she wasn’t prepared for.
Here’s her story:
I’m 28, single, and childfree by choice.
Don’t get me wrong. I deeply value my relationship with my nieces and nephews, but while I enjoy spending time with them, joining in their games, and bringing small surprises that make them smile, I have always made it clear that babysitting is not something I am willing to take on.
It is not due to a lack of affection, it’s just that I know my limits. Caring for that many children under the age of six requires energy, patience, and a level of attentiveness that I simply cannot commit to.
My brother needed a favor, but it was out of my comfort zone.
Recently, my brother asked me to watch his children so he and his wife could have a ’date night’. I explained that I wasn’t comfortable, but they persisted. His wife even offered to pay me for my time, though I had never implied that money was the issue.
I declined again, confident that my answer was clear. I assumed the matter was closed, but I was in for a nasty surprise.
A public confrontation I didn’t anticipate.
After that, they stopped talking to me. But at a family gathering the following week, my brother surprised me, and not in a pleasant way. While everyone was seated after dinner, he played the voice message I had sent him, in which I explained my reasons for not babysitting.
When the message ended, he remarked, “I suppose some people don’t consider family a priority.” His wife added, “It must be nice to only think of yourself.”
My family was forced to take sides.
The atmosphere shifted instantly. Conversations halted, and people looked down at their plates. Later, some family members told me how selfish I had been: the kids love me and my brother and his wife were comfortable with me. I was lucky that some others saw my side and even applauded me for saying ’no’.
I never wanted to start a family battle, but my brother started it by playing my message in public.
I refuse to change my stance.
I told my brother, clearly and without raising my voice, that I did not appreciate being treated in this way, and that if such behavior continued, I would decline to assist them entirely, even in situations where they truly needed help.
My brother dismissed my words with, “Sure, whatever,” as though nothing significant had been said.
The aftermath.
Two days later, I learned that my brother had posted in our extended family group chat, accusing me of “only caring about my own life.” Once again, the reactions were divided; some relatives agreed with me, others supported him.
I chose not to respond, but I’d be lying if I said I’m not hurt. Was I wrong to not want to babysit my nephews and nieces?
Here’s our take on the situation:
Sometimes, even when boundaries are made crystal clear, they aren’t respected. When this happens, it’s easy to feel frustrated, misunderstood, or even betrayed. Here’s what you can do:
- Decide how much engagement you’re willing to have: If the tension is high, giving yourself some space to process your emotions will help you react to them in a reasonable way.
- Stay consistent in your boundaries: If you give in after being pressured, it can send the message that persistence works, encouraging the same behavior in the future.
- Focus on actions, not labels: If you do decide to confront your boundary violator, it’s more constructive to point out the behavior rather than attacking character. This helps keep conversations rational and less hurtful.
Parents violating boundaries for babysitting is not uncommon, here’s another story about a woman who was treated like a free babysitter because she didn’t have kids.