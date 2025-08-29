I Refused to Babysit My Brother’s Kids After He Mocked Me in Front of Everyone

I’m 28, single, and childfree by choice.

Don’t get me wrong. I deeply value my relationship with my nieces and nephews, but while I enjoy spending time with them, joining in their games, and bringing small surprises that make them smile, I have always made it clear that babysitting is not something I am willing to take on.

It is not due to a lack of affection, it’s just that I know my limits. Caring for that many children under the age of six requires energy, patience, and a level of attentiveness that I simply cannot commit to.