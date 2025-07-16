I Kicked My Sister Out Because of Her Husband’s Bathroom Habit

The host had made arrangements for their sister and her husband to stay at the host’s two-bedroom, one-bathroom home. They even set up a bed in the home office office to accommodate them. However, things took a turn when the brother-in-law’s bathroom habits became a huge issue. He would spend hours in the bathroom, which initially seemed understandable due to a medical condition, but as the days went on, the situation became unbearable. By the third day, the host had to leave their own home and go to the store just to find an opportunity to use the bathroom. On the final morning, they knocked on the bathroom door at 4 am, desperate to use the bathroom, only for him to take another hour before exiting. With no other option and unable to wait any longer, they did something they weren’t proud of. After this, they told their in-laws that they needed to find a hotel, as they couldn’t continue to be blocked from using their own bathroom.

The sister and her husband were upset, accusing the host of being ableist, and said they could have held it in. Still, the host stood firm, insisting that there needed to be boundaries. The decision to ask them to leave was a difficult one, but the host felt that their needs should be respected too.