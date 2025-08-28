My Hospitalization Showed Me How My Son Really Feels About Me

Not long after, my son sent a message that cut deeper than anything I was already feeling. He asked when I would be discharged because they needed money for my grandson and had planned to stop by. In that moment, I understood. To them, I was not a parent to be cared for, but a source to draw from.

I put the phone down and stared at the ceiling, letting the weight of it sink in. Love should never feel this one-sided, yet mine clearly did. The hardest part was not the illness, but facing the truth that the people I would give everything for could not give back the smallest gesture of care.