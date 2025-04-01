I’m Divorcing My Wife Because Her Entitled Family Invaded Our House

The man shared, “Today, I came home to find my BIL’s car blocking the entrance. Not on the side and not even on the driveway, just right in the middle where my only option would be to get on the lawn. I go inside, and he’s laying with his shoes on the couch. I went to our bedroom and packed as much of my belongings as possible and ignored her pleas to talk.

There’s nothing else to talk about. I already called a few lawyers but haven’t received any replies yet. She cried, but at this point, I have no empathy. I don’t even know if I overreacted or if I needed to discuss this in private. I feel defeated and angry, and I also hate her family with my soul.

They knew they were hurting our relationship, and they didn’t care. She knew that I’m a private person who hates being invaded. I helped them because I love her and I didn’t have the temper to let them go to sleep in their car. We don’t have kids, but there are so many things that will be left undone.

I loved her so much, but I just can’t do this. She called me immediately after I left, and I told her that my decision is final. She sounded shaken, but I told her that right now, I despise her and will never be able to sleep next to her again. I’m just coming here because I just want to ask if leaving the way that I did was a bad move, and maybe I should have announced my intention of ending our marriage after her brother was gone.”