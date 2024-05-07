12 People Shared Their Elevator Stories, and You Won’t Forget Them Even If You Get Amnesia

Actress Patricia Arquette cleverly repurposed a famous Las Vegas line when she said, “What happens in the elevator, stays in the elevator.” It’s surprisingly true that elevators can be hotbeds of unexpected events, rivaling even Vegas for their share of unusual incidents. Sometimes, the experiences in elevators can make you feel like you’re standing on solid ground or falling into sudden situations.

  • My text tone I set for my sister was a loud farting noise, and it went off in the elevator, but I was too awkward to explain. © TimeTravelingMouse / Reddit
  • Pushed the wrong button and when the door opened everyone looked at me and waited. One lady said, “I think this is your stop.” I got off and walked up a couple flights of stairs to the correct floor. The same lady saw me walk out of the stairwell. © GrammarVichy / Reddit
  • When I was six, I got stuck in an elevator with my grandma. It was dark and scary, and I panicked because I’m afraid of small spaces. Suddenly, the doors opened on the fifth floor, but we needed to go to the sixth.
    I quickly jumped out, thinking we were saved. However, my grandma scolded me for leaving too early and made me go back inside. This ended up causing us to get stuck again when we could have been home already.
  • Today, I’m coming back from the supermarket with my arms full of bags. I step into the elevator and press my floor button. Just then, a girl rushes up, calling out, “Wait for me!”
    Since my hands are full, I try to hold the elevator door with my leg so she can get in. But, in her attempt to do the same with her bag, my foot accidentally pushes her bag away. The doors close, and the elevator starts moving. If that girl ever reads this, I want her to know I didn’t mean to do it!
  • I stepped into the elevator, and a tall guy and a girl entered with me, clearly a couple. She whispered something to him, but I didn’t catch it. Suddenly, he made a strange sound like a horse, and his booger landed right on her forehead.
    I struggled to contain my laughter; it was hilarious. He quickly wiped it off with his finger and lovingly said, “You always make me laugh.” She didn’t seem to get what happened, at least that’s how it looked to me.
  • When I was a kid, my friend lived in the 10th floor. I was leaving his apartment and went to the elevator. Instead of pushing the 1st floor button, I push the 10th floor because my mind was in automatic/random mode.
    The door closed, but the elevator didn’t move. I panicked and started pushing the 10th floor button over and over. I started crying. Then two kids enter the elevator and press the 1st floor, and I realized that I was probably retarded. © I_Love_Fox / Reddit
  • I weigh just 46 kg. One day, right before the hospital closed, I found myself trapped in a freight elevator that required a minimum weight of 60 kg to operate. I ended up spending almost the entire night inside it. It was a nerve-wracking experience, and I realized that nobody truly understands fear like the security guard did. At around 4 am, he heard my frantic knocks and screams coming from the elevator, finally bringing help.
  • Picture yourself standing on a random floor of a 33-storey office tower, and you hear someone singing at the top of their lungs in one of the elevators. The elevator stops on the floor you’re on, and there’s just one person in it. You know he was clearly the one singing, but both of you have to pretend like he wasn’t. Happened to me before, but at least I’m a good singer. © Oafah / Reddit
  • Once, I was in an elevator going from the 8th floor down to the 1st. When it reached the 5th floor, some foreigners got in and began chatting. Feeling awkward, I decided to leave as soon as the doors opened.
    However, I mistakenly got off on the 3rd floor instead of the 1st. Since there was only one set of doors, I had to go inside. To my surprise, it was an office where they were celebrating an employee’s birthday at the end of the workday. I eventually made it to the 1st floor, feeling a bit embarrassed about my elevator adventure.
  • I have a neighbor who lives one floor above me, and he’s incredibly good-looking. I used to feel embarrassed whenever I had to ride in the elevator with him, despite being 32 with a family. My blushes and shyness seemed to amuse him.
    However, everything changed in one hilarious moment. He was in the elevator with me and my children when his stomach made a loud noise. He quickly got off on my floor and ran up the stairs, red-faced and embarrassed. Now, whenever I see him, instead of feeling shy, I can’t help but burst out laughing at the memory.
  • I’m riding down the elevator from the 16th floor when it stops on the 8th floor. A young boy, about 10 years old, looks through the open doors. We exchange curious glances. I nod to him and ask if he wants to come in or if he prefers not to travel with strangers. He smiles a bit and explains that he called his mom, but she’s not ready yet.
    I suggest waiting, and he asks if I’m sure I’m not in a hurry. I agree to wait. He then politely and apologetically says, “Women are like that. You understand, right?” I nod, and he asks if I’m married. When I confirm, he advises me to go since there’s no point in waiting.
  • Backstory: I have 5 elevators in my building at work, each with an operator to prevent emergencies and keep things running smoothly.
    Story: I step into the elevator, and a man follows behind me. We both press our respective floor buttons and the elevator starts moving. Suddenly, it slows down, and the man frantically starts pressing different buttons, but nothing happens.
    I reach for my phone to call the elevator operator, as there’s a note in the booth for such situations. The man quickly stops me, saying, “Don’t call, I’m the operator.” After that experience, I prefer not to ride the elevator with him anymore.

