7 Sneaky Signs of Dementia Signs You Might Overlook

Individuals with dementia may start to behave in ways that seem out of character, ignoring social rules they once respected.

This is known as disinhibition, a symptom caused by changes in the brain that affect impulse control. As a result, a person might make rude or inappropriate comments, act out in social situations, or engage in impulsive behaviors like touching strangers or speaking loudly in quiet settings.

While these actions can be upsetting or confusing for family and caregivers, it’s important to remember that they are not intentional, but rather a result of the neurological decline caused by the disease. Responding with empathy and understanding can help manage these challenging moments.