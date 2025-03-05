5 Key Signs of Colon Cancer You Might Be Overlooking
Your colon is essential for digestion and overall health, but issues can develop quietly before symptoms show up. Ignoring warning signs may lead to serious conditions like inflammatory bowel disease or even colorectal cancer. Paying attention to changes in your body is crucial. Here are 5 key signs that could indicate colon problems—and why they shouldn’t be ignored.
The experience of a woman:
TikToker @radwah.oda, Radwah Oda, recently went viral after sharing her shocking colon cancer diagnosis, aiming to raise awareness about the symptoms she initially overlooked. She urged viewers to listen to their bodies and seek medical advice if something feels wrong. “If you have any of these symptoms, please don’t be concerned, but go see a doctor. Advocate for yourself,” she said.
Although colon cancer is more common in older adults, it can occur at any age, often progressing unnoticed until it’s advanced. Identifying early warning signs can significantly impact treatment outcomes.
1. Stool texture
One of the lesser-known signs of colon cancer is a noticeable change in stool shape. While occasional narrow stools are usually harmless, persistently thin or pencil-like stools could indicate a narrowing of the colon due to a tumor or obstruction.
This change happens when something restricts the normal passage of waste, making it difficult for stool to pass through as usual. If you frequently notice thin stools, it’s important to consult a doctor to rule out any serious underlying conditions.
2. Abdomen pain
Radwah Oda shared that one of the first symptoms she overlooked was a pain on the lower right side of her body, just below her breast. She assumed it was due to a tight bra and ignored it for months, unaware it could be a warning sign.
A colon tumor can cause an obstruction, blocking stool passage and leading to intense pain, often on the lower left side of the abdomen. Persistent pain or changes in bowel habits shouldn’t be dismissed—seeking medical attention is essential.
3. Not leaving the bathroom.
Frequent bathroom trips aren’t always a cause for concern, but a sudden spike in bowel movements—especially with changes in consistency or urgency—could signal a problem.
Colon cancer can cause diarrhea in some cases, while others may feel a constant urge to go but struggle to pass stool. These disruptions occur when a tumor interferes with normal bowel function. If your bathroom habits have changed persistently without an obvious reason, it’s important to consult a medical professional.
4. Being bloated
Ongoing bloating isn’t just a minor annoyance—it could signal something more serious. Colon cancer can create blockages in the intestines, causing gas buildup, swelling, and discomfort.
While many dismiss bloating as a routine digestive issue, frequent, painful, or persistent bloating that doesn’t improve with diet changes should be checked by a doctor. In some cases, it may indicate a tumor disrupting normal digestion, making early detection crucial.
5. Being tired all the time
Constant fatigue, even after a full night’s sleep, might be more than just regular exhaustion. This kind of tiredness doesn’t improve with rest and is often accompanied by dizziness or shortness of breath. If you’re feeling persistently drained without a clear cause, it’s important to consider potential underlying health issues, including colon-related conditions.
