5 Key Signs of Colon Cancer You Might Be Overlooking

TikToker @radwah.oda, Radwah Oda, recently went viral after sharing her shocking colon cancer diagnosis, aiming to raise awareness about the symptoms she initially overlooked. She urged viewers to listen to their bodies and seek medical advice if something feels wrong. “If you have any of these symptoms, please don’t be concerned, but go see a doctor. Advocate for yourself,” she said.

Although colon cancer is more common in older adults, it can occur at any age, often progressing unnoticed until it’s advanced. Identifying early warning signs can significantly impact treatment outcomes.