96% of People Fall Asleep in 2 Minutes With The Military Sleep Method

A TikTok video by @justin_agustin has gone viral, showcasing a military sleep technique that reportedly helps 96% of people fall asleep in just 2 minutes. With nearly 1 million likes, the video explains the method straightforwardly and effectively. Originally developed for military use, the technique focuses on relaxing both the body and mind through specific steps.

The military sleep method has captured social media’s attention, promising to help people fall asleep in less than two minutes. Originally created for pilots and soldiers needing quick rest in high-pressure situations, the technique is credited to Bud Winter, an Olympic sprint coach and sports psychology expert.



Winter detailed how it was used to help military personnel achieve restful sleep despite stressful conditions. Although the method has gained widespread popularity, it’s important to note that no scientific studies have specifically examined its effectiveness.

In a viral TikTok video by @justin_agustin, which has racked up nearly a million likes, the steps of the technique are laid out in detail. Agustin explains that it starts with calming your body and relaxing each part, from head to toe, while practicing deep breathing. The next step is to clear your mind of stress by visualizing peaceful scenes to help you fall asleep. The method involves relaxing your face, lowering your shoulders and arms, and gradually releasing tension throughout your body. To quiet your thoughts, you focus on calming imagery, making it easier to drift off.

Does the military sleep method really work? While the technique hasn’t been directly studied, its key elements—like deep breathing and visualization—are supported by research. A 2018 study found that deep breathing promotes relaxation and helps people fall asleep more quickly. Similarly, visualization has been shown to reduce the impact of intrusive thoughts, making it easier to unwind and drift off to sleep.

These findings indicate that the military sleep method might be a helpful tool for those dealing with insomnia or nighttime racing thoughts. By blending relaxation techniques with mental imagery, it promotes both physical and mental calm—key ingredients for falling asleep. While it may not work for everyone, it’s a straightforward, low-risk approach worth exploring for anyone seeking improved sleep.

If you often find yourself lying awake, unable to relax, this method might be just what you need. Its viral popularity on social media has inspired many to give it a try. Whether you’re skeptical or desperately seeking better sleep, the military sleep method provides a fresh take on tackling the challenge of falling asleep fast.