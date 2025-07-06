12 Celebrities Who Reinvented Themselves Over Time

People
23 hours ago

Some celebrities don’t just evolve, they completely reinvent their looks. Whether it’s through bold style changes, fresh haircuts, or a little help from modern beauty treatments like fillers, these 12 stars have kept fans guessing with their stunning transformations. Let’s take a closer look at how they’ve redefined their image over the years!

1. Jennifer Aniston

AF Archive/Graham Whitby Boot/Mary Evans Picture Library/East News, Adam Orchon / Everett Collection / EAST NEWS, Danny Moloshok/Invision/East News

2. Willem Dafoe

© MARKA / Alamy Stock Photo, Lia Toby / WENN.com/agefotostock/East News, MPP/Starface/STARFACE PHOTO /East News

3. Holly Marie Combs

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection/Everett Collection/East News, © Pacific Press Media Production Corp. / Alamy Stock Photo

4. Jamie Lee Curtis

Cinema Publishers Collection/ The Hollywood Archiv/agefotostock/East News, © jamieleecurtis / Instagram

5. Courteney Cox

PHOTOlink/Everett Collection/East News, Koi Sojer, PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS, Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press/East News

6. La Toya Jackson

ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News, © latoyajackson / Instagram

7. Janice Dickinson

8. Donatella Versace

EAST NEWS, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

9. Kate Moss

Idols/Photoshot/REPORTER/East News, NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

10. Priscilla Presley

ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News, Invision/Invision/East News

11. Renée Zellweger

UNIVERSAL PICTURES / Album/EAST NEWS, Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News

12. Judi Dench

© Bob Haswell/Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Invision/Invision/East News

If you’re fascinated by celebrity transformations, don’t miss Leonardo DiCaprio’s Cannes Appearance Has Fans Saying the Same Thing, see what everyone’s talking about!

Preview photo credit PHOTOlink/Everett Collection/East News, Koi Sojer, PacificCoastNews/EAST NEWS, Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press/East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads

tptp