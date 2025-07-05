20 People Who Scored Big at the Thrift Store

Thrift stores, second hand shops and flea markets are great places where you can find unique items in many different categories. Some people buy branded clothes or appliances there, while others pay attention to works of art and jewelry. And it’s not uncommon for persistent shoppers to be rewarded.

1. “My girlfriend found this ring with a stamp at a thrift shop and immediately knew she had to get it.”

2. “Finally found the right accent table.”

I think the stand is upside down here, I feel like the wheat head bits should probably be at the top. © Dragon_scrapbooker / Reddit

3. “As soon as I saw this mug in the thrift store, I knew immediately that it was exactly what I needed.”

“It felt like it was exactly what I was looking for. It’s perfect and makes me happy every day. Then my father passed away and I started going through his things. And I found a picture of my mom holding this exact mug, and I was 4 years old taking the photo.”

4. “I bought a tiny sofa for my cats at the thrift shop.”

5. “While it’s not a Tiffany-style lamp, I’m really excited about today’s find.”

6. “Bought a real solid gold Swiss watch in a thrift shop, it was in a drawer with a bunch of other watches.”

7. “They brought this Winnie the Pooh home. I can’t stop laughing.”

8. “Guys, I’m still in shock! They’re my size, practically brand new, not even a trace of wear on the soles.”

I adore Ferragamo. I had my eye on a pair like this a couple of years ago. © Unlikely_West24 / Reddit

9. “Found my wedding dress at a flea market.”

“Ugh, I’m bursting with excitement! I can’t wait to show it to my friends. Best find ever.”

10. “I opened it, and there was a surprise.”

This is a Northern Electric Deco-Tel Rotary Telephone, a vintage executive desk phone from the 1970s. Elvis had one. It was made decorative so it could be closed and stay on the desk without looking like a phone on the desk. © GalegoBaiano / Reddit

11. “I got a Louis Vuitton suitcase.”

12. “A flea market find: an 1885 Longines wall clock. It still works.”

13. “I physically could not put down this mug the moment I saw it.”

14. “Cool train teapot for my new apartment!”

This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen! © Sumraeglar / Reddit

15. “Picked up this Glass Duck for 10$ at a Goodwill and found out it was handmade by renowned glass blowing artist Bryce Dimitruk.”

16. “I bought a secondhand dress, shortened it a bit, and it became the dress of my dreams.”

17. “I got this Hermès scarf very inexpensively.”

18. “I can’t wait for my husband to come home and discover this hanging in the house.”

Too cute! Do you have any smelling salts handy? © Where-the-Blows / Reddit

19. “My best thrift find of all time is a coffee table from Michael Taylor.”

“It was a little scuffed, but I sanded it down carefully, polished it up. Now I can’t decide whether to sell it or keep it.”

20. “I bought this ring for pennies. There was no stamp, I was sure it was costume jewelry.”

“But here I decided to polish it and noticed that it looked like someone had changed the size of the ring, which means they could have cut off the stamp. Now I’m suspicious that it’s a piece of jewelry after all. I think I’ll go to a jeweler.”