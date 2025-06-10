15+ People Whose Thrift Finds Feel Like They Won The Lottery

It’s the thrill of the purchase, the joy in not-knowing what awaits, but hoping it could be great. Thrifting can be a hit or a miss — but every so often it’s a home-run. And the people below know exactly what that feels like, because they accidentally found treasures that were just perfect for them.

1. “Found my dream wedding dress for $10. I don’t even have plans to get married yet, but when the time comes, I know I’d be thinking about this dress!”

That’s truly stunning and so rare for the fit to be so perfect!! Def look into the best way to store it, so it looks this perfect when you do get married! © marymonstera / Reddit

2. “Paid $120 for this coffee table and found it online for WAY more...”

I would never stop talking about this pick up. Ever. What a beautiful table, enjoy! © Accomplished_Lab3926 / Reddit

3. “Not the jitcher”

Perfect for holding some cold, refreshing, Levice tea! © asromatifoso / Reddit

4. “Really awesome piece I found at an antique shop for 50% off... 18k gold and platinum with diamonds, jade, and pink coral.”

5. “Goodwill find!”

6. “A signed first edition, first printing of one of my favorite childhood stories!”

That is one of the best finds I’ve seen. © mrandrewrich / Reddit

7. “I found this $460 beauty for $12 sitting on a pile of ugly clocks.”

“Might be my greatest thrift of all time! My jaw nearly hit the floor when I saw it. It was in the original wrapping and had never been used!”

8. “Thrifted this 1950s cotton sundress for $10!”

It’s a wonderful dress, but I question whether it’s really from the 50s, yes it’s 50s inspired but the color combination and pattern doesn’t look like it’s from that era. © bannana / Reddit

9. “Paid $5 for this vintage AM/FM radio toilet paper roll holder at a flea market.”

10. “She needs love but for $40 minus 25% off, I was stoked. Thanks Goodwill.”

As someone who is a designer enthusiast and also a professional fake designer owner (joking but for real) that definitely looks real. © Old-Guidance6247 / Reddit

11. “I grabbed it thinking it was a cool mirror, then I noticed the plug.”

12. “My $3 ring is actually gold and maybe platinum?”

That 900 indicates platinum! Congratulations. © Mehhucklebear / Reddit

13. “Had a rough day at work yesterday but met a new friend at Goodwill yesterday. She sparkles and shines and makes me smile.”

14. “Absolute steel for only $80!”

That’s a once in a lifetime haul there! If you like to cook, you’re set for life now! © DiamondOk8806 / Reddit

15. “Went to an antique store opening, and in the last corner I looked was a dream find!”

16. “First picture at the store, second picture with my entirely thrifted brass menagerie. I’m in love. I have PEAKED.”

“My white whale — a 20” brass stag."

17. “18k and turquoise with diamond accents. Found in the costume section for a crisp Lincoln. Fits perfectly. But can I pull this off as a man of only moderate confidence?”

I like it! Wear it with confidence, like the King you are! ❤️ © Steviesgirl1 / Reddit

18. “Chonky BB from Estate sale — Thankfully they were also selling that wheelbarrow thing so I could move it.”