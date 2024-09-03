Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence After Her Divorce and Everyone Keeps Commenting the Same Thing

Jennifer Lopez has finally addressed her recent divorce filing from Ben Affleck, sharing her thoughts with fans through a series of candid photos and messages.

The 55-year-old singer and actress posted a collection of snapshots on Instagram, capturing moments from her summer. This marks her first personal update on social media since filing for divorce from Affleck. In the Instagram post, Lopez wrote, "Oh, it was a summer," hinting at the emotional journey she has been on. The photo carousel included various images, such as one where she is seen with her sister, Lynda Lopez. Another image featured a thought-provoking quote: "Everything is unfolding in divine order." One more showed Lopez wearing a t-shirt that read, "She's in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace," reflecting her current mindset.

Fans were quick to show support for their favorite celebrity in this time of distress. Comments read "That bounce back is beautiful!! Thank you for finding YOUR peace and happiness. You deserve all things BEAUTIFUL!" and "I love this, keep dancing, loving, and living, mama."

The news of the divorce filing was confirmed on August 20, with reports indicating that Lopez filed the paperwork in Los Angeles after two years of marriage. Notably, she listed their date of separation as April 26. Interestingly, the filing occurred on the anniversary of their 2022 wedding, which took place at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. A source close to the situation shared that the timing of the divorce was deliberate. “The timing of the divorce was a big statement to Ben,” the insider revealed, suggesting that Lopez wanted to make a point with her decision.