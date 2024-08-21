Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck on a Symbolic Day and There’s a Shocking Twist

Jennifer Lopez has taken the much-anticipated step of filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, a move that many had been expecting. However, the story is far from straightforward, as there are several intriguing twists. Among them is the profoundly symbolic timing of her decision, which adds layers of complexity to this high-profile split.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

On Tuesday, August 20, in L.A. County Superior Court, Jennifer filed the legal documents on her own, without the assistance of a lawyer, submitting them “pro per.” Jennifer Lopez has noted their separation date as April 26, 2024. The couple originally tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. However, August 20, holds special significance in their history: this date marks the second anniversary of their larger, more traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia, making it unlikely that Jennifer’s choice to file on this day is a mere coincidence.

Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Image Press Agency/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Since the couple didn’t have any children together, there are no custody matters to address. Now, for the final surprising twist—one would assume that financial matters were settled before Jennifer filed, but sources indicate that this isn’t the case. It’s reported that the couple has put their Beverly Hills marital home up for sale, with Ben purchasing his own place in Brentwood, while Jennifer is actively searching for a new home. As previously mentioned, they have been negotiating a settlement for months. According to sources, these discussions have become increasingly contentious, to the extent that they are sometimes not even communicating with each other.

Fernando Allende/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

This heartbreaking news wasn’t unexpected, given the swirling rumors hinting at a looming divorce. In this article, we dive into the real story behind the headlines.

Preview photo credit Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News