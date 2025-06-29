The Story of the Baby That Defied All Odds

Back in 1993, in South East Australia, something truly extraordinary happened. A baby named Tomm Tennent entered the world with a rare condition that left doctors speechless. Even before his birth, ultrasounds hinted at something unusual, making his parents face a heart-wrenching decision.

But Tomm’s father, Geoff Tennent, made a choice that changed everything. “We sort of discussed this between us, and we decided what’s meant to be is meant to be, and we went through with it,” he said. And so began Tomm’s incredible journey.