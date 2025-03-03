When My Cousin Proposed at My Wedding, I Knew Exactly How to Steal the Show

Now, it’s Jake’s wedding day, and I’m sitting in the audience, seething with resentment. As the reception gets underway, I see my chance. I grab the mic and take a deep breath.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” I begin, my voice steady. “I have a little surprise of my own. I know Jake proposed at my wedding, so I thought it would only be fair to return the favor.”

The room goes silent as I reach into my purse and pull out a small box. I open it to reveal a fake engagement ring. “Jake, will you marry me?” I ask, a smirk on my face.

The room erupts in laughter and applause, but Jake looks like he’s about to explode. His face turns bright red, and he storms over to me, demanding that I give him the mic.

“What the hell are you doing?” he hisses.

“Just giving you a taste of your own medicine,” I reply, handing him the mic.

The rest of the reception is tense, to say the least. Jake’s new wife is furious, and my family is split down the middle. Some think I was justified, while others think I took things too far.

So, Bright Side, am I the bad guy for ruining my cousin’s wedding after he ruined mine? Was I wrong to seek revenge, or did I have every right to stand up for myself?