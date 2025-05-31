I Didn’t Force My Daughter to Be Extroverted—And My SIL’s Reaction Left Me Fuming

I (37f) have four kids (14f, 10m, 8m & 5f) with my husband (35). My eldest, Eliza, is very shy and keeps to herself at big gatherings. She’s never been a fan of crowds, so she usually finds a quiet spot on the couch and stays there reading her book.

People often approach her and ask about school or what she’s reading, and she always answers politely. She’s never rude. Everyone on both sides of the family knows her personality and respects that she likes her space. Until now, it’s never been an issue.

Yesterday, my husband invited his parents, his sister, her husband, their 13-year-old twins, and a few of his work friends over for dinner. Eliza wasn’t feeling great and asked if she could stay in her room. We both agreed. I told her to come find us if she needed anything, and she thanked us and went upstairs.