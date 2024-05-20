Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck May Be Getting Divorced — Rumors Explained

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, but recent rumors suggest they might be heading for a divorce. In this article, we’ll break down the latest gossip and explain what’s really going on.

The birth of Bennifer.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, known as “Bennifer” by the media, first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of the film Gigli. They quickly became one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, getting engaged later that year. However, in 2004, they called off their engagement and went their separate ways. In 2022, they got back together again, and tied the knot once again, becoming a power couple in the entertainment world.

Why the rumors started.

Dylan Travis/ABACA/Abaca/East News , Dylan Travis/ABACA/Abaca/East News

The couple hasn’t been seen together in public since March 30, 2024, when they were house hunting in Manhattan. Affleck didn’t attend the Met Gala on May 1, even though Lopez was a co-chair. Then, on May 14, Lopez was seen shopping for real estate in Beverly Hills with her producing partner, without Affleck. It’s interesting because they already have a mansion in Los Angeles.

An unnamed “insider” strengthened the suspicions.

mcla@broadimage.com/Broad Image/East News

An anonymous source provided an explanation for their possible divorce: “Ben already moved out, and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent 2 years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted. They just couldn’t make it work. They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

Fans are divided.

Dylan Travis/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Fans have picked up on clues that could indicate the problems in Ben and Jen’s marriage. One user wrote, “Her first husband said none of her marriages would ever last since she’s never satisfied with anyone/anything and always trying to change them to what she wants at that current time.” Another added, “She lives her life on social media. He wants a quiet life.” Someone said, “It’s sad she’s feeling out of her comfort zone. The pressure for her and Ben in the spotlight is immense. I hope they can retreat to one of their luxury homes to defragment and stay close in love.”

