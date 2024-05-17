I Won the Lottery and Gave All the Money to My Ex-Wife

Many dream about winning the lottery, but only a few realize the consequences. One of our readers was caught between a rock and a hard place. Instead of paying for his girlfriend’s designer bag, he gave all the lottery money to his sick daughter.

One of our readers dropped us a message.

Thank you for sharing your story with us! It’s a very tricky situation indeed. We’d like to give you some tips that might help you out.

Apologize to your girlfriend.

You said those words in the heat of the moment and didn't explain why you gave them all the money. Apologize to her and tell her that your daughter is sick and needed your help. Let her know that you still love her and that your decision was not about choosing your ex-wife over her, but about fulfilling your responsibilities as a parent.

Think about your relationship.

“Who are you?” was a rough response, implying that being a “girlfriend” means nothing to you. She might have thought you considered your ex-wife to be “higher” than her, even though she’s already an ex. Think whether you truly want to stay in the relationship. If so, try to work on the things that are bothering you and be honest with yourself.

Discuss financial expectations.

Talk about your financial responsibilities and expectations in the relationship. Talk about what you both think is fair when it comes to money. Maybe you split things evenly, or maybe you prefer to each cover certain expenses. Setting clear boundaries helps avoid misunderstandings later on. It's okay to have different priorities, but it's important to respect each other's choices.

Reassure her.

If your girlfriend feels insecure about your relationship with your ex-wife, reassure her. Make it clear that your interactions with your ex are solely for co-parenting your daughter. Inform your girlfriend about any necessary communication or interactions with your ex-wife regarding your daughter.