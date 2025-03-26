My Husband Wants a Divorce, Yet Insists We Keep Living Together With His Mistress
When we think of a lasting marriage, we often picture a partnership built on trust, love, and shared dreams. But what happens when betrayal shatters that foundation?
Recently, a Bright Side reader reached out with a heartfelt letter. She’s a woman who spent 30 years building a life with her husband, only to be blindsided by his infidelity and his plan to take everything from her. What followed was a journey of pain, defiance, and a fight to reclaim her life and home. This is her story.
We received a heartfelt letter from one of our readers, who chose to remain anonymous.
"Hi, Bright Side!
I’m a big fan and a regular reader, I’ve always loved giving advice to the folks in your stories. But now, I’m the one who needs help.
Who knew my own husband could stab me in the back like that?
After 30 years of marriage, he left me for a 20-year-old. He wanted a divorce—I agreed. He refused to move out to keep the house—I agreed. Then he moved his mistress—I agreed to keep the house. But when she brought friends over and told me to make them coffee, I snapped.
But let's go back to the beginning of our story."
She started from scratch with her husband, literally dedicating her life to making his dream come true.
"We were married for 30 years. I'm 48, he's 50, and we have two beautiful kids. I always thought our marriage was perfect. I supported him in everything, and together, we built our life from the ground up.
When we first met, he had only two dollars to his name, but he dreamed of starting his own business. I believed in him completely. I worked alongside him, carrying heavy boxes, sometimes even sleeping in the warehouse because we couldn't afford rent. But I didn’t mind. I was willing to do whatever it took to make his dream come true.
Over the years, our hard work began to pay off. The business grew, and we had kids. Soon after, he became the largest supplier in our state. We built our dream home. Life seemed perfect. We had everything we ever wanted, and many of our friends envied us, thinking we had the ideal life."
But 30 years later, a crack began to form in their relationship.
"But six months ago, everything changed. Out of nowhere, he told me, 'I don’t think I love you anymore.' I was stunned. I couldn’t process it. I just stood there, frozen, trying to understand what he meant.
All the years, all the sacrifices, everything we had built together—it felt like it was falling apart. 'What do you mean?' I asked, my voice trembling.
He didn’t say much after that. He just looked away. He said he'd been feeling disconnected for a while, that he hadn't been happy, but didn’t know how to tell me. My heart sank. I couldn’t believe this was happening.
The next few days were a blur. I couldn’t sleep, couldn’t eat. I kept replaying our life together—the love, the laughter, the family. Was it all a lie? What did I do wrong?
I tried talking to him, but every time I brought it up, he shut down. He said he needed space to figure things out, but I couldn’t understand what there was to figure out."
She discovered her husband had been having an affair for six months with an intern at his company.
"Then, I found out the truth. He had been seeing a 20-year-old intern at his company for some time. The revelation hit me like a ton of bricks. All the time, all the love, the loyalty I had given him—none of it mattered.
I was devastated. I wanted to scream, to ask how he could do this to me, to us. But instead, I just cried.
When I confronted him, his response was like another punch to the gut. He said he wanted a divorce. That was the second blow.
It felt like the ground had shifted beneath me. I begged him, pleaded with him to try and work through it, to find a way back to what we once had. But he was firm and distant. The man I once knew seemed to have vanished. He said he had already made up his mind.
Just like that, 30 years of marriage ended because of a six-month affair with a 20-year-old. A marriage in which I gave him everything. I knew it was over, and agreed to the divorce—but I had one condition: the house stays with me and the kids. No matter how much I loved him, I couldn’t forgive him for cheating."
The husband and his mistress made a desperate attempt to force the reader out of her house.
"A week later, I went downstairs for my morning coffee and froze. In the living room, there was a mountain of suitcases. I could hear that obnoxious laughter—the laugh of the 20-year-old girl. That’s when it hit me. My husband’s plan was clear—they were trying to get me out of my own house.
I immediately called him, my heart racing, and asked him what was going on. His response was casual, as if it was no big deal. 'It’s more convenient for everyone,' he said.
That was when I made up my mind. I wasn’t going anywhere. I wasn’t going to let him take the house I had built from me.
The following weeks were incredibly difficult. I hid my frustration, but it was impossible to ignore. My husband’s new girlfriend seemed to delight in causing chaos, clearly enjoying the discomfort she was putting me through. Every time I saw her, I could feel the tension, but I refused to let her see that. I wasn’t going to let her or him take away what I had worked so hard for."
The mistress started acting as if she owned the house, deliberately making a mess to spite our reader.
"I never imagined my husband could betray me like this, moving her in to push me out. Suddenly, I became their maid. Cause 'she's too young to do things right,' he said. It felt like a bad soap opera, but I put up with it, for the sake of the house.
But when she brought friends over and told me to make coffee, I snapped.
I went to the kitchen, grabbed some water from our dog’s bowl, and made coffee mixed with dishwashing liquid. With a smile, I served them my little 'treat.' I watched as they eagerly took their cups, not suspecting a thing.
The look of confusion and disgust spread across their faces when they took their first sips. The girl sputtered, 'What is this?' Her friends looked at each other, trying to figure out what went wrong."
Our reader finally snapped in an effort to defend herself.
"'Must be the coffee machine,' I said innocently, pretending not to notice their discomfort. 'Maybe it’s broken.'
The girl looked at me, clearly not buying it, but too embarrassed to confront me. The silence that followed was unbearable. After that, I told her that she and her friends were never to step foot in my house again. I wouldn’t tolerate any more disrespect.
Later that evening, I told my husband the same. I told him, 'This is my house. I won’t allow her or anyone else to be here. If you’re staying with her, that’s your choice, but don’t bring that chaos into my home.'
I wasn’t going to sit back and let everything fall apart without a fight. I immediately contacted the best lawyer in town. I wasn’t about to let my children and me be left without a place to live. The lawyer was firm and understanding, outlining exactly what I needed to do to protect my rights, my home, and my family’s future."
But she still can’t understand why her husband treated her that way. Share your advice with our reader!
"I still can’t shake the hurt my husband caused. I don’t understand what went wrong in our marriage. Why did he leave? How could six months erase 30 years of commitment? Why did he forget all the sacrifices I made—the sleepless nights, the effort I put into helping him build his dream?
I just feel so lost. If anyone has been through something like this, I could really use some support or advice. I’m so lonely right now."
We had a shotgun wedding. One baby, then another. Diapers, sleepless nights, endless crying. She left. No goodbye, just a note: "I need to find myself." She ignored my calls and texts. Today, she showed up in tears... Click here to read the full story!