My Husband Wants a Divorce, Yet Insists We Keep Living Together With His Mistress

"Then, I found out the truth. He had been seeing a 20-year-old intern at his company for some time. The revelation hit me like a ton of bricks. All the time, all the love, the loyalty I had given him—none of it mattered.

I was devastated. I wanted to scream, to ask how he could do this to me, to us. But instead, I just cried.

When I confronted him, his response was like another punch to the gut. He said he wanted a divorce. That was the second blow.

It felt like the ground had shifted beneath me. I begged him, pleaded with him to try and work through it, to find a way back to what we once had. But he was firm and distant. The man I once knew seemed to have vanished. He said he had already made up his mind.

Just like that, 30 years of marriage ended because of a six-month affair with a 20-year-old. A marriage in which I gave him everything. I knew it was over, and agreed to the divorce—but I had one condition: the house stays with me and the kids. No matter how much I loved him, I couldn’t forgive him for cheating."