I Won't Sacrifice My Hobbies to Be a Free Babysitter

Hi, Bright Side,

We’ve been married for almost 4 years, and my wife, Sarah, has a daughter, Lily, from her past marriage. Lily lives with us, but she is at her dad's, Tim, Fri-Sun. He remarried, and Lily just didn’t get along with his new woman. They fight all the time, and it’s a pretty toxic environment at his place.

So, Tim asked Sarah if it was possible to change the schedule, so Lily would spend less time with his new wife over the weekend. It wasn’t a big deal, but the problem was that Sarah didn’t talk to me before agreeing to it. Here’s where it gets tricky.

My wife has classes on Saturdays from 9 to 5. She asked me if I could babysit Lily on Saturdays, and I said no. I’ve been meeting up with my friends every Saturday morning to do rock climbing. It’s a hobby we’ve had since we were teenagers.

I’ve told Sarah from the beginning that this is very important to me, and I can’t just give it up. I told her she could hire a babysitter, but she didn’t want to spend the money when I could do it for free.