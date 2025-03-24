My Wife Disappeared for a Year to "Rediscover Herself" — Now She Wants to Come Back

"After five years of this routine, things started to feel like they were settling. Our oldest was in school, and I thought we were finally getting back on track. I thought Kate had found peace with her role as a stay-at-home mom, but I was wrong.

About a year ago, she left. No goodbye, just a note: 'I need to find myself.' She left behind a detailed plan for the kids—schedules, allergies, even a meal plan for the week. It became clear to me that this wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. She’d been planning it for weeks.

She had packed up her things, cleaned the apartment, and even bought groceries. The shock hit me hard. She ignored my calls and texts. She left without a word, without a goodbye. It felt like I’d been blindsided.

I was angry. I couldn’t understand how she could just walk away after everything we had built. I felt betrayed. Why didn’t she ask for help? Why didn’t she talk to me about how she was feeling?

The selfishness of it all stung. It was like our years together, our family, meant nothing to her. In that moment, I made up my mind: even if she came back, divorce was the only option. There was no going back to what we had.

In the months that followed, I focused on raising the kids. I did my best to keep life together for them, but it was hard. Her leaving left scars on all of us, even though we tried to move on. We were a family, but it didn’t feel complete anymore."