12 Childhood Stories That Are Too Creepy to Explain

[edited] When I was little, I had the same nightmare over and over. I’d be at my grandmother’s house—it was always dark and cold. I’d walk down the hallway, but before I could reach the end, I’d freeze. A tall man in black would appear. I could never see his face, but I knew he was looking at me. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t escape.

After months of this, I finally told my mom. She burst into tears. She had the exact same dream. Same hallway. Same man. Since she was a child. And when she told her mother about it back then, my grandmother had said the same thing—it had haunted her too.

I’m 26 now and haven’t had the dream in years. But I still feel sick when I think about that house. And I’ll never walk down that hallway again. - © 1996smh / Reddit