11 Breakup Stories That Could Easily Be Movie Scripts

I was single for some time and met a girl on some training course we were both doing. I was interested in her but didn't want to put myself out there. Once the training was finished, she invited me to a party all the other attendees were having. It was there one of her friends explained to me that she's super into me and if I felt the same. I spoke about it with her and just like that we started going out, we did everything together.

Anyway, fast-forward a few months, and she doesn't feel well but goes to visit a friend who recently had a kid. She calls me a couple days later and tells me when she saw her friend and explained how she didn't feel well, her friend said, "Oh, weird, that's how I felt when I first became pregnant." She did a test and boom she was pregnant.

I took this well, even though we hadn't been dating too long, I wasn't about to up and run. She then tells me, "But, don't worry, it isn't yours." Turns out she had been with someone else and was almost positive it was theirs. Naturally I was distraught as now I could no longer see this great woman who I had done everything with and who may have been carrying my child, I tried to talk with her, but she blanked me. © willgilb / Reddit