11 Breakup Stories That Could Easily Be Movie Scripts
Breakups can often feel like a slap in the face, dramatic and unexpected. From dealing with cheaters to late misunderstandings, some breakups seem like they came straight out of a movie script. That was the case for these 11 people.
1.
Three years ago, my ex gifted me a cute teddy bear. I wasn't too happy about it and told him I hated it and wanted a burger instead. He was heartbroken and left me.
Now, my niece was toying with it and found a shiny round object. It was a ring. He was going to propose, and I turned him down the worst possible way.
2.
I was in a long distance relationship with my boyfriend, James. I decided to fly over to surprise him and stay over for two weeks. He was happy to see me.
A few days later, my grandfather passed away. I was expecting comfort, but James told me, "You can't leave." He was stubborn and complained that we barely see each other. I couldn't believe this was even up for discussion. Easiest "I don't think this is going to work out" ever.
3.
I told my boyfriend at the time that I needed to go to my mother's and grab a few things, but really, I was only saying that because I suspected that he was cheating on me. I left and parked the car somewhere hidden.
To my surprise, my best friend of five years pulled up to the driveway. Turns out, everyone in our mutual friend group knew that he was cheating on me with her and decided to keep it a secret to "avoid unnecessary drama." Well, I decided to avoid their unnecessary company.
4.
We were married with two children and baby number three on the way. He told me he was going on a fishing trip with some of his friends. So, I decided to stay over at our vacation home with my kids.
Walked in on him with ten other ladies along with his fishing friends. He had the audacity to say, "Honey, not tonight." That night, I was unhinged.
I threw everybody out and screamed so loud, my throat hurt the next day. The neighbors definitely had something to talk about for the years to come.
5.
I was single for some time and met a girl on some training course we were both doing. I was interested in her but didn't want to put myself out there. Once the training was finished, she invited me to a party all the other attendees were having. It was there one of her friends explained to me that she's super into me and if I felt the same. I spoke about it with her and just like that we started going out, we did everything together.
Anyway, fast-forward a few months, and she doesn't feel well but goes to visit a friend who recently had a kid. She calls me a couple days later and tells me when she saw her friend and explained how she didn't feel well, her friend said, "Oh, weird, that's how I felt when I first became pregnant." She did a test and boom she was pregnant.
I took this well, even though we hadn't been dating too long, I wasn't about to up and run. She then tells me, "But, don't worry, it isn't yours." Turns out she had been with someone else and was almost positive it was theirs. Naturally I was distraught as now I could no longer see this great woman who I had done everything with and who may have been carrying my child, I tried to talk with her, but she blanked me. © willgilb / Reddit
6.
Had my first healthy relationship, I had finally felt complete. The relationship was amazing at first, but then about seven months in, she started talking about her ex a lot more after he refollowed her on Instagram. Two months later they ended up having a class together in university and the last month was her basically telling me she might still be in love with her ex.
She basically dumped me a few weeks after, saying she couldn’t be in a relationship at the moment, and she needed time to fully get over her ex. Stupidly, I stuck around as a friend, hoping we could restart our relationship.
After about six months of me waiting and her actually getting over her ex, she ended up getting with a guy who slid in her DMs on Instagram after telling me profusely she wasn’t ready for a relationship. She’s now going to travel across the world with this guy from Instagram, a mere four months after they started dating, while I’m still not over her and think about her everyday. We’ve cut contact, but it still hurts. © miamigp2022 / Reddit
7.
When my dad died, I inherited quite a bit of money. Wouldn’t you know, this girl comes waltzing into my life around the same time. We talked about marriage and having kids and the whole nine yards. She had me buying her designer everything head to toe + accessories. We went out to nice (>$100/person) dinners 3 or more times a week every week.
One night, I had borrowed her MacBook to do some stuff for school (I was 20-21 at the time). I had written her a song and went to record it in a Photo Booth. Opened the app to see pictures of her modeling various designer handbags and clothes—that I hadn’t bought her. I was super confused, but decided to just exit the app and go on with my school work. While I was working, she got a notification of an email from some dude, and the subject was something about liking pictures. So I opened it.
Long story short, she was basically a sugar baby and had all these dudes buying her handbags and bicycles and giving her money in exchange for pictures. It all kinda clicked at that moment that everything was a lie. I wouldn’t have even been mad if she had come and discussed it with me first. Like, it’s that she did it behind my back and had lied straight to my face dozens of times when I asked her where she was getting all this new stuff. © cameron0208 / Reddit
8.
Cheated with my so-called mate because he told her I was cheating with another girl. She never once confronted me about this, even she admitted later she'd been following me around whenever I went out on my own, which was only twice a week for an hour.
Said she only told me she'd cheated with him because she thought he was going to tell me. Yeah, that made me feel better. © dazednowconfused / Reddit
9.
My brother's girlfriend changed her relationship status to "in a relationship" with a different guy, and I called him because I was shocked they had broken up. And the same day she had moved on so quickly, and I asked why they broke up, and he replied with, "We didn't break up."
After he called her asking what's up, she had the other guy answer the phone and tell my brother she was with him now and to back off. © shannonious / Reddit
10.
I was semi new to California and didn't have many friends but found myself in a relationship. It's 6 months in, and I had been feeling horrible for a short while. Pain, dizzy spells, other fun (gross) stuff. So I book a date to finally go to a doctor with my new health insurance.
The night before my appointment I get news my grandfather was admitted to the hospital with heart problems. I was pretty disappointed, because he was in NY, I'm poor, and I really loved of him. But I try to stay with it and go to my appointment. While there, I was told I probably had an issue that would lead to fertility problems and pain, so I best get the ball rolling on tests.
Pretty devastated with this and my grandpa's current state I called my boyfriend and asked if I could come over after work for comfort. I was told no, because he had a date with someone else. Awesome. © saladsporkoflove / Reddit
11.
So my ex thought I was cheating (I wasn’t), and instead of talking to me, she faked winning a lottery ticket and begged me to rush over. I dropped everything. I got there, my sister was there, and my ex pointed her phone camera at my face.
She’d lured my actual sister to the scene, too, claiming I’d been "secretly dating her." We both stood there stunned while my ex live-streamed the confrontation to her followers. My sister started crying, I was speechless, and my ex screamed, "Gotcha!" like it was some twisted prank show. I left.
Breakups are rarely clean, but some truly defy logic, trust, and even reality. These stories prove that when emotions run high, so does the drama. Hungry for more stories? Check out these 13 unconventional workplace dramas.