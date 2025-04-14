I Refuse to See My Sister Ever Again After an Unforgivable Betrayal

Hi Bright Side,

My sister asked to stay at my place with her baby while I was on a trip, as her house was being fumigated. My dog was nowhere to be found when I got back 3 days later. She said, 'Your dog was staring a lot, it terrified my son! I had no choice!'

I nearly fainted as I discovered she had locked my dog in the laundry room for three days. Thankfully, I always keep his food and water bowls in there—so he was fine, luckily! Otherwise, who knows what could’ve happened.

I completely lost it. I told her she was never setting foot in my house again. I said I didn’t want her around me, and I wanted nothing to do with her or her baby.

She flipped out, called me bitter and selfish. Then my mom got involved, saying I was being cruel to my sister over just a dog. But this isn’t just about a dog. It’s about how she treated something I love—with no care, no remorse, like it didn’t matter at all.

Sincerely,

Chloe