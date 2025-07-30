My Stepmom Demands That I Give Up on My Dream So Her Daughter Can Go to College

Dear Bright Side,



I got into my dream university last week. I was thrilled as I’ve worked very hard to get into it. But my happiness didn’t last long after my stepsister, who is the same age as me, was also admitted to an expensive, distant university.



My stepmother said our family doesn’t have the money to pay for both of us, so only my stepsister can study, as she is more likely to succeed in her career as a lawyer. While I only wanted to learn literature and probably be a teacher later.



I told my stepmum that it is not fair, both of us should have the chance to study. I also argued that my grades were much better than hers, so the cost of my studies would also be much smaller, as I could get a scholarship, while my stepsister didn’t have a real chance for it.



I also tried to get some help from my father, but he didn’t want to argue with his wife and said the same; only my stepsister can go on to higher education. Now, I’m very disappointed. I don’t want to give up on my dream, but I don’t want to fight with my family either.