13 Unconventional Workplace Dramas You Might Not Expect

A coworker kept a single drawer in his desk locked at all times. Nobody had ever seen inside it. Naturally, curiosity got the best of us, and we speculated wildly—did he keep snacks? Secret company documents? A pet?

One day, he left the key on his desk during lunch. We caved and opened it.

Inside? Just a single rubber duck. Nothing else. When he came back and saw our shocked faces, he just nodded and said, “You shouldn’t have looked.”