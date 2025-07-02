My Husband Named Our Daughter After His Ex, According to My Mother-in-Law

Hi Bright Side,

You know already that marriage has its ups and downs, but nothing prepared me for this.

My husband and I have been married for over ten years, and our sweet daughter just turned six. Life felt good, stable, even happy. Then, during a casual visit to my mother-in-law’s house, something shifted.

My MIL pulled out a box of old family photos. It was fun until I found a photo of my husband and a girl I didn’t recognize. My stomach sank. What stunned me wasn’t the picture itself but the writing on the back, which said: “You’re my forever.”

It felt like the air left the room. I looked at my MIL, confused, and after a long pause, she said softly, “That’s Emily, your husband’s first love. They were pretty serious back in high school.”