15 Heartwarming Photos That Prove Love Can Be Found Beyond Disney Movies

In today’s world, “happily ever after” feels like something from a fairy tale. But some couples truly make it last, holding on to love, care, and respect through the years. It’s hard not to feel happy for them.

1. “My parents, then and now. They were high school sweethearts and have been married over 50 years.”

2. “My grandparents then and now.”

3. “My cousins made a calendar for their parents’ anniversary with then and now pictures.”

4. “It was just my parents’ 47th wedding anniversary.”

“Oh, they are so cute! And your mom looks amazing! Such a cute couple and looking so happy still so many years later,” one said. “Congratulations on your parents’ eternal love! They look so beautiful together!” “They’re so cute! Your mom has barely aged,” another joined.

5. “My parents’ 40th wedding anniversary, wearing the same dress, suit and flowers as they did 40 years ago.”

6. “My grandparents’ 60th wedding anniversary.”



“My grandfather had Alzheimer’s. He didn’t remember his children, his home or anything else, but as bad as it got, whenever he saw my grandmother, he would say, ’Look at my beautiful wife!’” © colincass / Reddit

7. “My parents said ’I do’ 18,250 days ago, congrats to them on their 50th anniversary.”

8. “My parents on their wedding day in 1969, and on their 51st anniversary.”

9. “My grandparents celebrated their 75th Anniversary tonight.”

10. “My parents celebrate their 30th anniversary tomorrow. They decided to reinvent their honeymoon today. Still laughing together after all these years.”

11. “My grandparents’ 53rd anniversary is today.”

12. “My parents, married 67 years today.”

13. “My parents’ 40th wedding anniversary.”

14. “My parents renewed their vows on their 40th anniversary.”

15. “Today is my parents’ 50th anniversary and still going strong.”