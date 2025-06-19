14 Vintage Photos of Our Mothers and Grandmothers Who Used to Be Queens of the Beach

It’s great to study the fashion and life of bygone eras through vintage photos. So, we decided to see how fashionable women from around the world dressed on the beach in the last century. And Internet users helped us with this, gladly showing the photos of their relatives in swimsuits.

“This was my mom at age 20.”

“Grandma and Grandpa, 1961”

You have honestly the best genes ever. Also I really like your grandma’s bathing suit! © offbrandsoap / Reddit

“My 79-year-old grandma posted this picture on Facebook with the caption: ’Me at 24 by the Colorado River. Be jealous.’”

“My grandmother, in the middle, with my grandfather and 2 great aunts on the beach, 1968.”

“My grandparents go to the beach in 1950.”

“Since people like to share vintage photos of family members, here’s my great-grandmother and her best friend at the beach.”

I love the swimsuits from that time! © ArbutusAtFourth / Reddit

“My parents on vacation in Florida in December 1964”

“My grandmother, she’s on the right, and my aunt on the beach in Ecuador. The photo was taken about 65 years ago.”

“My grandmother and one of her 7 sisters in a bikini. In the early 1940s, these suits were still risqué in Connecticut.”

“My Grandmother on the beach in the late 1940s compared to me, late 2010s (both in our early 20s)”

“My grandfather, grandmother and mother on the beach at Lake Michigan, 1950s”

“My grandmother and her bridesmaids on the beach in Maryland in the 1930s”

“My grandparents on the beach in South Africa, circa 1955”

“My great-grandmother on the beach in 1910. She was about 28 years old here.”

So scandalous! Just showing those knees to the whole world! © peanut—gallery / Reddit