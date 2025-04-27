17 Vintage Photos of Moms and Dads That Conquered the Hearts of Internet Users

We don’t often look through old photo albums, but there are many valuable moments to be found there. Internet users decided to share what they are really proud of — cool photos of their parents. These photos take you back in time, reminding you of the unique atmosphere of those years.
“My beautiful mother, 1980s”
“The photo of my mom in high school, 1991”
“Mom, 1973. She had my brother by then.”
“A photo of my mom took by my dad, late 70s.”
“My mom when she was young.”
“I’ll show you a glamor photo of my mom from ’88.”
“My mom is trilingual, got her masters from Syracuse, and has traveled every continent except Antarctica. The photo was taken in the 60s or 70s.”
“My mom circa 1988. She was a big fan of punk rock.”
“On the left, Dad took a picture of Mom when they started dating. On the right, they’re 5 years later.”
“My mom at 23. She played hockey and was really cool.”
“Mom in the 60s. Yes, she was a model.”
“My mother’s graduation photo, 1952”
And these people recreated their old photos to show how time flies.