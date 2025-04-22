This Military-Backed Sleep Trick Can Knock You Out in Just 2 Minutes

Get Out of Bed if You Can’t Sleep

If you’ve been lying awake for more than 20 to 30 minutes, it’s best to get out of bed. Remaining in bed while unable to sleep can create a negative association between your sleeping space and wakefulness. Instead, step away until you feel drowsy, then return.

Lower the Room Temperature

Cooler temperatures signal to the body that it’s time to rest. Experts recommend setting the thermostat to around 65 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit (18 to 19 degrees Celsius). This small adjustment can help initiate the natural sleep process.

Avoid Checking the Clock

Clock-watching tends to increase anxiety about how much time is passing without sleep. This only adds pressure and makes rest even more elusive. Turning the clock away or covering it can help remove that mental burden.