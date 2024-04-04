12 Stories of People Who Claim to Have Experienced Paranormal Activities

Online, many share stories of spooky encounters that can’t be explained. From ghostly apparitions to strange noises, these tales evoke both fear and curiosity. Often seeking validation and support, people turn to the internet to connect with others who’ve had similar encounters and start discussions about the supernatural and the mysteries of the unknown.

  • I lived in a house for about 5 years that was haunted, but not in a malicious way. In a «bad roommate» kind of way. I’d come home to the windows on the second floor being open when it was raining. To food containers being open in the fridge that I hadn’t touched yet.
    The worst was that the «ghost» hated clocks. She hated them. I had antique cuckoo clocks that had worked for 50 years that would just stop. Brand-new wall clocks that ate through batteries like it was candy. My watch ended up on the floor one morning, the crystal shattered, even though I knew I slept with it on.
    The one that pissed me off the most was that I got a brand new Kit-Cat clock for Christmas — and she threw it off the wall. I was cooking and out of corner of my eye saw the cat freaking FLY. Turned around and it was across the kitchen. Broken. It was brand new!
    Man, she was difficult. © WeeklyPie / Reddit
  • I watched one of our cats being pulled backwards about 5 feet by her tail. She was walking through the dining area and suddenly was sliding backwards, as if someone was pulling her by her tail. Only there wasn’t. She freaked out and tried to run, but couldn’t immediately, as something held on for a brief second before letter her go. I tend to think that was the handy work of a 4 or 5-year-old girl ghost who hangs out, and she just wanted to play with the kitty. © MTSwagger / Reddit
  • I had fallen asleep at night with my fan running, and woke up freezing — I turned it off. Not long after, I woke up hot, and turned it back on. This happened several times. The last time, I woke up hot once again, and the moment I opened my eyes, I heard the pull of my fan and looked up to see it slowly start speeding up.
    I said, «thank you,» and fell back asleep. © coolic*** / Reddit
  • The closest I’ve got to a haunted house is a haunted room.
    I used to sleep on the second floor (the bottom one being the first) and my sister in the attic. She used to have sleep paralysis often. Then she moved out and now I have her old room.
    She no longer has sleep paralysis, but I do. © Imported_Thighs / Reddit
  • My uncle’s house was said to be haunted due to the family that used to own it in the 1800s deciding not to give it to the stableman and sell it instead. He and the maid were said to have haunted the place. We always used to joke that you would hear people or things moving at night, but since the house is so old, we used to just laugh it off.
    My uncle’s friend had her and her sister stay over the house one night, and the friend noticed a maid bringing towels down the stairs when she woke. She saw the maid again, bringing what looked like a percolator, down the stairs.
    She was so impressed by my uncle hiring staff (he is a neurologist in New York City, so he had a habit of spending a little bit extra). She went back to bed and woke up later downstairs to see my uncle and his friend just chatting.
    She asked where the maid went, and she thought that the maid was cooking breakfast. My uncle had no idea what she was talking about and asked what she looked like. The sister explained and he laughed. He walked her to the living room and pointed to an old picture. She said that was the woman.
    My uncle replied, «Yeah, she has been dead for about 100 years». © Twigsnapper / Reddit
  • I lived in an old, haunted house in college. Things got so weird that everyone moved out except for me and one roommate. For example, one time I woke up at 3 AM because my roommates door kept opening and slamming shut. From bed, I yelled for him to stop, only to realize I was the only one home that weekend.
    As soon as I yelled, the slamming stopped, but the hippy beads I had hanging outside my closed door began to sway perfectly, yet violently, against the door frame, for a half hour, while I debated if I should pop out my air condition unit and jump out of the window. I laid in the fetal position in bed until it stopped. © munchyz / Reddit
  • I lived in a house that seemed to be haunted by «doppelgängers.» Every event that happened never involved some mysterious figure, but a known person being in a place where they should not have been.
    Once, when I was a teenager, I was instant messaging my girlfriend at the time with my webcam turned on. I had the viewer up so that I could see myself in the webcam. Behind me, there were the stairs leading up (left of camera view) and the entrance to the living room (right of camera view). My younger sister would typically fall asleep every night on the couch in front of the TV and make her way up to bed in the middle of the night.
    At one point in my webcam view, I saw my sister leave the living room and go up the stairs. The thing that struck me as odd was that I didn’t hear anything. It was an older Victorian house, so the wooden floor and stairs were very loud. Without saying anything to my girlfriend, I got up and looked into the living room, and there was my sister passed out on the couch.
    I sat back down and asked my girlfriend if she had seen anything in my camera. She said, «Yeah, I just saw your sister go upstairs.» © 1LT_0bvious / Reddit
  • I lived in a haunted house when I was a teen, along with my parents. We were remodeling an old farmhouse and had been there a couple of months before witnessing anything.
    One day I was underneath my truck, which was supported by only a jack. I was in the middle of working on it, with no good reason to get out at that moment. Suddenly the overwhelming urge to get out from underneath overwhelmed me. No sooner than I got out, the truck fell to the ground because the jack had slipped.
    It freaked my dad out, as he thought I was under it. When my mom got home, we mentioned it, and she started crying, sobbing pretty hard. It turns out the previous owner died in the driveway, under a vehicle, in that spot. © TheToenailCollector / Reddit
  • A lady had two husbands die on her in the same house. That’s the house my dad decided to buy.
    I lived in the basement room and often just felt like I was being watched all the time. The bedroom in the basement has a secret storage room behind a bookshelf with a locking latch.
    I would always wake up to find the door wide open. It happened so often that I would wake up cold and routinely go shut and lock the latch of the door in the middle of the night. For the longest time I thought it was my dad or stepbrothers messing with me, but it wasn’t.
    My stepbrother now occupies that room, and he says it still happens to him, and that he’s even seen it open on its own! There are no air vents or anything, so I’ve ruled out wind. © iMostLikelyNeedHelp / Reddit
  • When I was around 9 or 10 years old, I remember waking up to see a large shadow stood at the foot of my bed. I was living with my dad at the time. He has a very large (5 floors) terrace house built in the 1800s, where every so often there would be an unexplainable event happen, such as footsteps when there’s no one there or voices.
    On the night this happened, it was just my dad and I in the house, my sister was staying with my mom at the time. I woke up and noticed the door to my room was wide open, I normally sleep with it closed. I then became aware of a large (around 7ft tall) shadow-like figure watching me from the end of the bed.
    When the figure noticed me, it seemed to «melt» into the floor, and the door to my room slammed shut. Understandably, I was slightly traumatized by the whole experience. Asked my dad the next day if he was in my room, and he denied any knowledge of the event, and he’s not the type of person that likes jokes. © Denholme2 / Reddit
  • My father-in-law died before my son was born, so he never met him. When we moved into our new home, my son would often be laughing in the middle of the night by himself. No biggie, kids will play with anything.
    One day, we were finally putting pictures up in the house and once I put up the picture of my father-in-law, he said, «Oh mommy, why do you have a picture of the man that comes and play with me at night?» He had never ever seen a picture of my father-in-law before. © ragxdoll / Reddit
  • One night when I was about 12 I was drifting off to sleep, then I clearly heard a baby laugh for 1 or 2 seconds. Presumed it was just my imagination and went to sleep. The next morning, my sister mentioned that she’d been woken up by the sound of a baby crying. I don’t really believe in ghosts, but I’ve never been able to explain that. © kingpickles98 / Reddit

Some stories people are so afraid to tell that they feel like the only way they can do so is anonymously online. That’s exactly what this group of people did. They experienced things that shook them to their core and which they would be judged for if they openly shared them.

Preview photo credit ragxdoll / Reddit, David Rangel / Unsplash

