I Stood By My Son Instead of My Daughter-in-Law—And Everything Fell Apart

I (56F) have always tried to stay out of my son’s marriage, but things have reached a breaking point. My daughter-in-law (32F) has always been... demanding, to put it mildly. She expects my son (34M) to cater to her every whim, financially and emotionally. She doesn’t work, spends freely, and constantly complains that my son isn’t doing “enough.”

Last month, my son came to me in tears, saying he couldn’t keep up with the constant pressure. He’s exhausted from working two jobs just to meet her expectations while she lounges at home, shopping online and planning expensive trips. I told him, very calmly, that he needed to stand up for himself — and that I would support him no matter what decision he made.

When my DIL found out that I was “encouraging” him to take a step back, she lost it. She accused me of trying to ruin their marriage and “brainwashing” my son. She even tried to get my husband and other family members to side with her.

Now, my son is staying with me while he figures out his next steps. My DIL refuses to speak to me and has cut off contact with my side of the family completely. The tension has divided the entire family — some relatives say I should’ve stayed out of it, while others say I did the right thing by backing my son.

I never wanted to pick sides — but when it came down to it, I couldn’t just watch my son suffer. Now the family is fractured, and I honestly don’t know if it’ll ever be the same.