11 Nail Trends Beauty Experts Say Are Taking Over Summer Pedicures in 2026
Nail salons are fully booked, polish collections are getting restocked mid-season, and your nail technician’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing with appointment requests since June began. That’s the energy of the summer 2026 pedicure season — and it’s clear this year is delivering something different. Whether you’re a gel manicure loyalist, a dip powder devotee, or someone who’s just now discovering the joy of a fresh set on their toes, the nail designs making the rounds this summer are worth paying attention to.
These 11 pedicure trends are the ones filling salon chairs everywhere right now. Some are bold. Some are whisper-soft. All of them are absolutely worth booking an appointment for.
Lavender Chrome
Chrome has had its gold moment, its silver era, and its rose gold chapter — but this summer the shade commanding the most attention on toes is lavender chrome. A soft purple gel base dusted with chrome powder gives the nail a metallic, almost holographic finish that feels dreamy rather than harsh.
Nail artists confirm that creamy pastels paired with iridescent finishes are among the most-requested looks of the season — and lavender chrome sits right at the intersection of both. It performs particularly beautifully across all skin tones, where the cool purple-silver contrast creates something genuinely otherworldly against summer skin.
How to get this look:
- Apply two coats of a soft lavender or lilac gel base and cure fully.
- Buff lavender or silver chrome powder over the sticky inhibition layer using a sponge tip applicator.
- Seal immediately with a no-wipe top coat to prevent the chrome from oxidizing.
Strawberry Milk Nails
Strawberry milk is a shade that’s impossible to scroll past — a soft, creamy pink with the faintest berry blush underneath, like the last sip of a childhood summer drink. It sits somewhere between sheer and opaque, which is exactly what makes it so universally flattering: it brightens the feet without reading as trying too hard, and works beautifully against every skin tone.
The direction this season is toward “sheer milky tones, soft pinks and neutrals, and high-gloss, almost glass-like finishes” — and strawberry milk lands right at the heart of that movement. Unlike classic millennial pink, this shade carries warmth and just enough depth to feel considered rather than default.
Dip Powder Ombre in Earth Tones
Dip powder ombre has been building on fingernails for seasons, but this summer it’s fully migrated to toes, and the color palettes being used are far more interesting than the classic pink-to-white fade. Terracotta into sand, mocha into cream, rust into champagne: earth tone dip powder ombres look expensive, last longer than regular gel, and carry a warmth that suits the whole aesthetic of summer 2026.
Nail technicians confirm that clients are moving away from heavy, thick coatings toward “thin, precise applications that look expensive and grow out beautifully,” and a well-blended dip powder ombre embodies that philosophy perfectly, giving three to four chip-free weeks even through sandal season.
How to get this look:
- Apply a clear base coat and dip into your lightest shade.
- While still tacky, apply base coat to just the lower two-thirds of the nail and dip into a mid-tone.
- Repeat with the darkest shade on the bottom third only.
- Buff lightly between layers, then seal with activator and top coat.
Negative Space Nail Art
Negative space pedicures use the natural nail as part of the design — intentional cutouts, geometric gaps, and unpolished sections that become visual elements rather than forgotten patches. It’s nail art that looks like it required serious skill, and often it does, but the result is a clean, editorial finish that barely any other trend can match for sheer visual impact.
Nail artists note that 2026 nail design is splitting into two distinct camps: ultra-clean minimalism and expressive artistic maximalism — and negative space manages to bridge both at once. The gel manicure format is ideal here because the precision holds for weeks without lifting around those careful edges.
How to get this look:
- Apply a gel base coat and cure without adding color to the entire nail.
- Use nail tape to block off sections you want to keep bare.
- Paint your chosen color over the taped sections, remove the tape while the gel is still wet, then cure.
- Seal with a glossy top coat for clean, sharp edges.
Sunset Ombre Toes
Coral bleeds into tangerine, which melts into gold — sunset ombre toes compress the whole evening sky into a pedicure, and the effect is genuinely breathtaking up close. This is bold nail art that still feels wearable because the colors belong to the same warm family, creating harmony rather than chaos.
Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik told nail experts that pedicure palettes this season span “fun, energized brights like coral orange” and sunset ombre puts every one of those shades to work simultaneously. It photographs brilliantly in natural light, which in 2026 matters just as much as how it looks in person.
How to get this look:
- Start with a coral base gel on the lower third of the nail and cure.
- Sponge tangerine over the mid-section, blending upward into the coral.
- Add a warm gold or amber at the tip using a sponge, blending the boundary downward.
- Seal with a glossy top coat, or dust a light chrome over the gold tip for extra glow.
Chocolate Brown
Brown polish used to live exclusively in the fall rotation — not anymore. Warm chocolate tones have crossed firmly into summer 2026 territory, and the results against bronzed skin are genuinely striking. Unlike cooler dark shades that can look mismatched in the July heat, a rich chocolate with warm undertones deepens a tan and reads quietly luxurious from beach days to dinner reservations.
Nail artist Tara Haye told beauty editors that deep brown hues have become “quite trendy” for pedicures, adding that “chocolate brown is the new universal shade and is bold for people that like to stand out in a crowd.” In a gel manicure with a high-gloss finish, it delivers the kind of sophistication that bright seasonal shades simply can’t touch.
Graphic White Nail Designs
White is having its biggest pedicure moment in years — but not the flat, single-coat white of seasons past. This summer it’s all about graphic white: bold lines, geometric shapes, minimalist brush strokes, and asymmetric patterns, all executed in bright opaque white over a bare base.
The contrast is stark and striking, and it photographs like a fashion editorial. Nail experts are clear that “soft white looks better on everyone and won’t show growth or chipping” — and when you add deliberate graphic line work to that forgiving base, the result is something modern and completely personal to the wearer.
How to get this look:
- Start with a clear or sheer gel base.
- Use a thin striping brush and bright white gel to draw your chosen shapes — lines, squares, or abstract brush strokes.
- Keep lines confident and deliberate; hesitation shows.
- Seal with a matte top coat for an editorial finish, or gloss for a classic result.
Foil Fleck Nail Polish
Foil fleck nails fall somewhere between a solid nail polish and full nail art — tiny metallic fragments suspended in a sheer or tinted base create a finish that shimmers from every angle without the full commitment of a mirror chrome. Gold fleck in a champagne base, silver in clear, rose gold in blush: the combinations are endlessly wearable and flattering.
Experts agree that chrome gives “a beautiful shine without glitter, which can be intimidating for a pedicure color” — and foil fleck lands in exactly that sweet spot, delivering shimmer with the ease of a regular nail polish application. Zero advanced technique required, but the result looks custom and considered.
3D Floral Nail Art
Three-dimensional floral designs have moved firmly from bridal to everyday, and this summer pedicures are embracing them in a way that feels fresh rather than overdone. Tiny sculpted flowers — usually in soft white, blush, or cream — sit raised above the nail surface on one or two accent toes, while the remaining nails carry a complementary solid nail polish.
The shift happening in salons right now is toward pedicures that are “more technical, more precise, and more results-driven” — and 3D florals sit at the pinnacle of that craftsmanship. The key to why the trend works now is restraint: one or two blooms per accent nail, not a full garden.
How to get this look:
- Apply your base color on all toes and cure.
- For accent toes, use acrylic powder or gel builder to sculpt tiny petals directly on the nail surface, working outward from the center point petal by petal.
- Cure each section as you go if using gel.
- Leave the 3D flowers unpolished or dust lightly with pearl chrome powder for a porcelain finish.
- Seal the base nails with top coat, but avoid getting it on the raised flowers — it can flatten them.
French Manicure With a Colored Tip
The French tip is no longer exclusively white — and the version taking over pedicures this summer swaps the classic tip for a soft, unexpected color: dusty rose, sky blue, pale green, peach, or even deep burgundy.
The base stays sheer as tradition dictates, but the tip makes it unmistakably current. Professional nail artist Maryna Slynko confirms that French manicures “feel especially refined during the summer season” and can always be elevated by “adjusting the tone of the tip or incorporating subtle details.” The result bridges the gap between clients who want something classic and those who want color — delivering both in a single, graceful look.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer or milky gel base and cure.
- Use a striping brush to draw your colored tip — keep the line thinner than feels natural, as it thickens slightly once cured.
- Cure and seal with a high-gloss top coat.
Cherry Red
If burgundy red is what filled salon appointment books through every cold-weather season, cherry red is what’s replacing it the moment sandals come back out. This is brighter, juicier, and unmistakably warm-weather: not the deep, heavy tone that dominated colder months, but a vivid, fruit-forward red that glows against bronzed skin the way a ripe cherry does in direct sunlight. Burgundy reads heavy by August; cherry reads like the season itself — and nail technicians are steering clients toward it the moment they reach for something darker out of habit.
Juanita Huber-Millet, founder of Townhouse nail salon, told style editors that this summer we’re seeing a shift towards slightly richer, glossier tones — think cherry red. It’s a confident, timeless choice that works across all skin tones and occasions, from everyday wear to more dressed-up moments. One clean coat of gel manicure polish over perfectly prepped nails is genuinely all it takes — no nail art, no embellishments, no second-guessing. Cherry red is its own complete sentence.
Every one of these nail designs was thought through — the finish, the color family, the texture — and that’s exactly what makes them feel elevated rather than trendy-for-the-sake-of-it. Pick one that fits your life, book the appointment, and let your toes do the talking.