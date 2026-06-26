11 Nail Trends Beauty Experts Say Are Taking Over Summer Pedicures in 2026

Nail salons are fully booked, polish collections are getting restocked mid-season, and your nail technician’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing with appointment requests since June began. That’s the energy of the summer 2026 pedicure season — and it’s clear this year is delivering something different. Whether you’re a gel manicure loyalist, a dip powder devotee, or someone who’s just now discovering the joy of a fresh set on their toes, the nail designs making the rounds this summer are worth paying attention to.

These 11 pedicure trends are the ones filling salon chairs everywhere right now. Some are bold. Some are whisper-soft. All of them are absolutely worth booking an appointment for.