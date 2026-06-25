14 Summer Manicure Trends Nail Techs Are Booking Nonstop Right Now

Fuchsia (often with cat-eye shimmer) is the standout summer 2026 nail trend. According to Cosmopolitan, fuchsia is taking over as the “it” hot pink shade this season—bold, punchy, and playful yet chic, perfect for everything from glossy solids to chrome toppers and intricate art.

Nail artists agree it mimics vibrant sunsets and tropical flowers while delivering a major serotonin boost. As Lia Smith, OPI nail expert, told Real Simple, it’s an “energetic shade that mimics beautiful, bright pink sunsets and tropical flowers” and works as a feel-good, mood-boosting color.

Allure also highlights it as “summer at full volume,” noting that bright pink with cat-eye shimmer will be especially popular. It shines day-to-night, stands out beautifully against tanned skin, and flatters a wide range of shapes.