10 Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Booking Everywhere This Summer 2026

Pedicure season is peaking this June/July 2026, and nail techs say the same gel manicure shades keep leaving the salon on repeat. Summer 2026 has tipped decisively toward toes that catch the light — glossy, dimensional, quietly expensive finishes that turn a quick pedicure into the prettiest part of a sandal outfit. The pedicure colors booking out fastest pair soft, wearable shades with just enough shine to stop someone mid-scroll.

Here are the 10 pedicure trends nail techs can’t stop recreating right now — with simple steps for the ones worth trying at home.