10 Pedicure Trends Nail Techs Are Booking Everywhere This Summer 2026
Pedicure season is peaking this June/July 2026, and nail techs say the same gel manicure shades keep leaving the salon on repeat. Summer 2026 has tipped decisively toward toes that catch the light — glossy, dimensional, quietly expensive finishes that turn a quick pedicure into the prettiest part of a sandal outfit. The pedicure colors booking out fastest pair soft, wearable shades with just enough shine to stop someone mid-scroll.
Here are the 10 pedicure trends nail techs can’t stop recreating right now — with simple steps for the ones worth trying at home.
Champagne Shimmer
Soft metallic neutrals are one of the most-requested finishes of the season, and champagne is the warmest, most flattering of them all — a pale gold shimmer that glows rather than sparkles. It flatters every skin tone and elevates a bare nail instantly, which is exactly why nail techs reach for it when a client wants “simple but special.”
Marble Swirl
Marbled nails are one of summer’s chicest nail-art looks — soft veins of color swirled through a neutral base for a stone-like, luxe effect. It looks intricate but reads elegant, not busy, giving each toe a one-of-a-kind finish that photographs beautifully in sandals.
How to get this look:
- Paint a milky or nude base and let it set but stay slightly tacky.
- Drop a thin line of contrasting gel across the nail.
- Drag a fine brush or toothpick gently through it to create soft veins.
- Seal with a glossy top coat to smooth the swirl into the base.
Stormy Blue
Last summer’s blues were bright and oceanic; this year, nail techs say the moodier, slate-blue version is taking over. It’s a sophisticated, grown-up blue — cool and a little stormy, flattering against a tan, and unexpected enough to draw compliments without ever feeling loud.
Dusty Rose
Dusty rose is the muted, sophisticated pink nail techs recommend when a client wants a color that still reads as a neutral. It’s the universally flattering “your toes but prettier” shade, soft and timeless, pairing with every sandal and never competing with an outfit.
Gilded Tips
The French pedicure gets a luxe update with delicate gold tips instead of the classic white line — a thin metallic edge over a sheer base. It’s understated glamour that reads expensive, modernizing the most-requested shape of the season with a wink of shine.
How to get this look:
- Start with a sheer nude or blush base and cure it fully.
- Use a thin striping brush to paint a fine gold line along each free edge.
- Steady your hand on the tip and keep the line thinner than a classic French.
- Seal with a glossy top coat to lock in the gilded edge.
Toffee Nude
Warm browns keep climbing, and toffee is the deeper, richer cousin of a plain nude — a milky caramel that looks polished and quietly expensive. It deepens a summer tan beautifully and carries a pedicure effortlessly from a beach lunch into dinner, which is why it’s become a salon staple.
Buttercream Yellow
The bright, solid lemon yellows of past summers are giving way to something softer: soft buttery yellow has trended all spring and carries straight into summer, but this pedicure version is creamier and far more wearable than a neon lemon. It reads almost like a neutral while still feeling sunny, a gentle pop that glows against tanned skin and pairs with everything from white linen to denim.
Cherry-Dot Florals
Tiny hand-painted florals and dots are the playful detail topping pedicures this summer — small blooms or scattered dots over a sheer or milky base. It’s a subtle-but-powerful touch that adds personality without overwhelming, and it consistently lands as one of the most photographed looks leaving the salon.
How to get this look:
- Paint your sheer or milky base and cure it.
- Dip a fine dotting tool into a contrasting color.
- Press small, evenly spaced dots or simple five-dot flowers across each nail.
- Seal with a glossy top coat so the design stays smooth and protected.
Emerald Glaze
Green is one of the defining color stories of 2026, and a glossy emerald is its richest, most jewel-like form. It looks luxe and gemstone-deep against sun-kissed skin, a bold-but-grown-up choice for anyone ready to graduate from soft pastels to a statement shade.
Sheer Stained Red
Opaque classic red ruled toes for years, but this summer it’s giving way to a lighter, glossier take: sheer stained red, a translucent wash that lets the natural nail glow through like a lip stain. It’s all the confidence of red with none of the heaviness, a juicy, see-through finish that flatters every skin tone and reads fresh and modern on summer toes.
Which of these summer 2026 pedicure trends tops your list — glowy champagne shimmer, moody stormy blue, or a rich emerald glaze? Drop your pick in the comments, and bookmark a little inspiration before your next salon visit!