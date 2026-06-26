10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Every Nail Salon Chair This Summer 2026
Summer 2026 pedicure trends have taken a major turn — and nail techs say women everywhere are swapping classic reds and crisp whites for softer, glossier, and more expensive-looking alternatives. From Strawberry Milk French tips and Holographic gel manicure finishes to juicy
Watermelon Jelly nail polish and creamy Pistachio Milk, the most requested nail salon looks of the season, are already filling appointment books.
Here are 10 pedicure colors and nail art finishes that flatter every skin tone and look stunning in open sandals — worth saving before your next nail appointment.
Seaglass Nails
Seaglass nails are summer 2026’s most talked-about pedicure finish — glassy, color-shifting, and luminous, like ocean-worn glass catching the sun. The look layers mismatched semi-sheer chromes — sea green fading into lilac, lilac into pearl — so every toe glows differently in the light. No two sets look the same, and that’s exactly the point.
How to get this look:
- Apply a sheer milky gel base and cure fully.
- Layer a translucent colored gel — lilac, sea green, or blush — unevenly over the base.
- While still tacky, press fine chrome powder across the surface with a sponge applicator.
- Seal with a no-wipe top coat to lock in the color shift.
Lemon Yellow
Lemon yellow is the sharpest, most citrus-bright nail polish shade taking over nail salons this June — a vivid, zesty yellow that’s bolder and brighter than butter, closer to the color of a fresh-cut lemon in the sun. It looks electric against bronzed skin in open sandals and photographs like pure summer in a single coat.
Holographic
Holographic nails are the most futuristic pedicure finish arriving in nail salons this summer — a rainbow-shifting chrome that throws off a different color at every angle, like a prism on your toes. It flatters every skin tone and makes the simplest sandal look like a fashion moment — bold without a single drop of traditional color.
How to get this look:
- Apply a black or dark gel base and cure fully.
- Buff holographic chrome powder across the surface with a sponge applicator while still tacky.
- Seal with a no-wipe top coat to protect the rainbow shift.
Espresso Brown
Espresso Brown is summer 2026’s most unexpected nail polish moment — rich chocolate tones replacing darker burgundy shades with something that feels genuinely luxurious and fashion-forward. It looks especially striking against bronzed skin, with gold jewelry and leather sandals.
Peach Bellini
Sitting between peach, coral, and soft orange, Peach Bellini is the summer 2026 nail polish shade that brightens the look of the foot without going bold. It flatters every skin tone, reads as healthy and fresh in open sandals, and is quickly becoming the go-to alternative to traditional coral at nail salons this season.
Pistachio Milk
Green pedicures have officially gone mainstream. Pistachio Milk offers a softer, creamier alternative to mint and sage, making it one of the most wearable nail trends of summer 2026.
Fashion and beauty experts have highlighted pistachio as one of the season’s breakout shades thanks to its modern yet understated appearance. It pairs beautifully with linen outfits, woven accessories, and neutral summer wardrobes.
Strawberry Milk French
The French pedicure is getting its softest, most elegant makeover yet this summer. Strawberry Milk French swaps harsh white tips for a sheer pink base with delicate milky-white accents — fresh, feminine, and effortlessly expensive-looking in open sandals on every skin tone.
How to achieve the look:
Choose a sheer baby-pink gel base, ultra-thin white tips, and seal with a glossy top coat.
Watermelon Jelly
Watermelon Jelly is the juiciest nail art finish of summer 2026 — a semi-sheer pink-red gel manicure that glows in sunlight and looks like the first slice of the season on every skin tone, and it’s replacing classic red as the go-to summer statement. No complicated nail art needed — the translucent finish does all the work.
How to achieve the look: Choose a translucent watermelon-pink gel shade and finish with an ultra-glossy top coat.
Confetti Nails
Confetti nails are the most playful nail art trend landing in salons this summer — tiny bursts of multicolor dots scattered across a sheer or clear gel manicure base. It looks like a celebration on every skin tone and nail techs say it’s a design clients can’t stop smiling at the moment it’s finished.
Lavender Glaze
Lavender Glaze brings pastel purple into 2026 with a glazed gel manicure finish that looks luminous and soft in every light. Subtle enough for everyday sandal season wear, photogenic enough to stop the scroll — and one of the most elegant nail art finishes of the summer.
How to achieve the look:
Apply a pale lavender gel polish, add a pearl glaze layer, and seal with a glossy top coat.
The biggest summer 2026 pedicure trends prove you don’t need complicated nail art to make a statement. From Strawberry Milk French to Seaglass Nails and Watermelon Jelly, these nail polish shades and gel manicure finishes are taking over nail salons because they feel fresh, flattering, and effortless in open sandals.
Which of these summer 2026 pedicure trends are you saving for your next appointment — a juicy Watermelon Jelly, a classy Mint Chrome, or a glossy Lavender Glaze?