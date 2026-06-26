10 Pedicure Trends Taking Over Every Nail Salon Chair This Summer 2026

Summer 2026 pedicure trends have taken a major turn — and nail techs say women everywhere are swapping classic reds and crisp whites for softer, glossier, and more expensive-looking alternatives. From Strawberry Milk French tips and Holographic gel manicure finishes to juicy

Watermelon Jelly nail polish and creamy Pistachio Milk, the most requested nail salon looks of the season, are already filling appointment books.

Here are 10 pedicure colors and nail art finishes that flatter every skin tone and look stunning in open sandals — worth saving before your next nail appointment.