15 People Who Stopped Tolerating Toxic Friendships and Started Living Freely

Friendships should be a support, a space for trust and growth, but sometimes the people we love the most become a burden. Those friendships that drain you, criticize you incessantly, or are only there when they need something from you. Breaking these bonds is not easy, but there are times when cutting off a toxic friend is one of the most liberating decisions we can make. In this article, we explore the experiences of those who, after a long period of toleration, decided to end relationships that only brought them suffering. If you have ever felt trapped in a friendship that is not serving you, these stories will sound familiar.