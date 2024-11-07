20+ People Who Didn’t Have Everything Going According to Plan, But Are Still Holding On

Anticipating problems can save a lot of hassle, but predicting them is often easier said than done. It could be a minor annoyance that ruins your day or a series of blunders that won’t seem to stop. In times like these, it’s good to remind yourself that no one is immune to mishaps and that, eventually, these moments might turn into funny stories to share with friends.

1. “One time, we decided to bake a cake. We read a bunch of various recipes and spent a lot of energy to finally get this.”

2. Some accidents are hard to forget.

One day I came out of the cafe. Outside, two gorgeous guys were sitting in a car and looking at me intently. I thought, “I definitely look good for my age If guys like that are into me.” Suddenly I slipped, fell right on my butt, and spilled coffee on myself. One of the guys took off his glasses and shocked me by saying, “Mom, are you okay?” That’s when I recognized my son. © Podslushano / Ideer

3. That’s why you should never use your phone while driving, even if what you’re steering is a bike.

4. “No one is happy here.”

5. “What’s the worst birthday gift you ever got?”

My grandparents had a low income and were very cost-conscious. One year, they got me a second-hand coloring book from a thrift store. It was almost completely colored, and it appeared to be a 3-year-old with a single green felt pen who had colored everything. By the way, I was 18 when my grandparents thought it was a good gift because it was Disney-related and I was going to college for animation and design. © Vyper28 / Reddit

6. “This is what happened to my car today!”

7. “I spent a little too much time outside while wearing cropped pants.”

8. “What made your worst roommate ever such a bad roommate?”

I had nice porcelain dishes for fancy dinners that were left to me as an inheritance, along with everyday dishes. She went out of her way to reach for the porcelain dishes and then literally threw them into the sink, shattering them. I spoke to her several times about it, and she would say, “It’s your fault for owning nice things.” She was a weird hippie type of person. So I packed them into a box and kept them in my room until the lease was up. © mencryforme5 / Reddit

9. “We ordered the largest size dog pool. It said it was 5.2 feet wide.”

10. “One of these is applesauce. One of these is grease from a deep fryer. Guess which one I ate a spoonful of a few minutes ago!”

11. “When I was in elementary school, I fell through ice.”

A man who was walking his dog saw me fall and rushed to the shore. I frantically swam back to the shore, I was only about 5 meters into the pond so it wasn’t a long way, but it took some with soaked winter clothes. When I reached the shore, the man pulled me up by my jacket. It would’ve been difficult to get up, as there was a steep incline. I didn’t thank him, because I was in shock, but I bet he knows I was grateful, and 20 years later I still hope I would have thanked him. © Omenaa / Reddit

12. A guy purchased a watermelon at a train stop but didn’t realize it wouldn’t fit through the bars.

13. “Traveled to Norway from Florida, spent 4 hours climbing Pulpit Rock in 40-degree weather with rain to be blessed with this.”

14. “After 6 months of recovering from a broken leg and dislocated ankle, I went for a walk and broke my foot.”

15. “Well, the delivery service finally brought me my TV stand with tempered glass shelves.”

16. “Now that it’s getting warm, I finally found my missing beanie.”

17. “Well, I’ll be sure to double-check the cap before shaking the stain next time.”

18. “Just one of those days...”

19. “A customer ordered all this food through an app and canceled the order the moment I finished making everything.”

20. “My plum tree decided that it was all too much.”

21. “I need a file that’s lost in this room.”

22. “The cabinet fell off the wall while I was out. The handmade dishes I’ve collected over the years are now shattered. The cabinet also knocked open the fridge door and ruined all my food.”

23. “My glass shower door shattered for no reason in the middle of the night.”