14 Childhood Photos That Are Impossible to Look At Without Laughter

Children’s photos are ruthless and merciless. Who else was dressed up as cowboys or cowgirls in primary school? And who dreams of forgetting their hair at graduation, but the framed photo in the parents’ house will not allow it?
While leafing through albums from your childhood, you admire everything: your acting skills, a smile without a couple of teeth, a weird carnival costume, or the creativity of photographers of that time. Let’s dive into the world of nostalgia together.
“My favorite photo of my wife as a child.”
“Came across some old photos of a weird-looking baby today at my parents’ house. Found out it’s me at 4 weeks. Thank god they captured my beauty before I grew out of it.”
“In 1996, I was 12 and got to have Glamor Shots done.”
“I thought the stuffed penguin and lace fingerless gloves would really magnify my ‘emo/edgy’ style. Homecoming at 14 years old”
“I had a difficult childhood. I couldn’t hide from my paparazzi father even in the cupboard under the sink.”
“5th Grade Yearbook Photo. My sister dreamed of becoming a hairdresser and practiced on me.”
“I’m 15 here. Welcome to the 80s.”
“Judging by my childhood photos, I knew how to treat girls even back then.”
“My friend gave me permission to post this photo of her that shows all the glamor of the 90s.”
“I love cringing at my old scene/emo phase.”
“Unable to take a normal picture as a child.”
“My childhood photos are definitely worth a look.”
“At 12, I looked like a very sad librarian.”
“When I was young, my mom snuck up behind me while I was playing and cut my hair. Was looking for old photos of this and remembered this gem. I’m a girl.”
And these childhood photos can instantly brighten your day.