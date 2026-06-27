10 Acts of Compassion That Prove Even Lonely Hearts Can Find Happiness Again

That's a hard no from me, a man in his 40's giving a little girl gifts and hugging her without saying anything to her parents about it, just no. The cologne was from the father not a 7 year old boy, come on you saw the father hugging your girl with your own eyes. He should have contacted you as soon as he found out how nice your daughter was being to his son, you could have arranged play dates etc, not him giving her gifts behind your back. That screams grooming