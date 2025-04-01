21+ Childhood Photos That May Instantly Brighten Your Day

Some photos from family albums can be so embarrassing that they’re meant to be shared only with close family. However, there are those bold enough to laugh at themselves and post pictures from their wild youth and childhood online, embracing the awkwardness and letting others join in the fun.

It’s a reminder that we all have our cringe-worthy moments, and sometimes, it’s good to laugh at them together.

“All photos are me, I was a very edgy teen.”

“Preteen me was a very sad and angry soul, around 2010-2011.”

“Yes, that is my real forehead. Yes, I have bangs now for a reason.”

“It’s 2013, 14-year-old me liked Photoshop, fedoras, and space.”

“Age 13-14 were the real blunder years for me. The cringe. The stuff I wrote online was even cringier.”

“My college rebel phase was to be the opposite of my hippy dippy parents.”

“I was 14, and I was about as insufferable as I looked.”

“The year was 1998... I signed all my school papers ‘Mrs. DiCaprio’ and not an inch of wall space in my room was free of his face.”

“Can we all just collectively agree that the year 2012 did not happen.”

“Mom asked me to model for a ‘moody’ photo shoot. Peak 7th grade me.”

“My parents made a SpongeBob costume for me out of an old TV box (2001).”

“My dear Grandpa showed these to my fiancé the night before our holy matrimony.”

Your husband should know the truth. © SobahJam / Reddit

“Looking back to my iconic fashion choices”

“Just discovered this sub. Enjoy peak 2006 angst”

“I was blessed (cursed?) with a mom who believed in creative freedom for her kids. And if you’re asking yourself, ‘Is that a tie, and a necklace?’ the answer is yes.”

“Have another gem from 16 years ago”

“My fiancée and her mom”

“This is how I smiled because I had no top teeth.”

“The picture of myself that I always hated most growing up is also the funniest one ever taken. I’ve decided to embrace the blunder by painting it and immortalizing it as the true work of art that it is.”

“Parents didn’t care what I wore as a kid on weekends (weekdays I was saved by the school uniform).”

“Glamor shots anyone? 1998”

“In 1994, I was pretty convinced I was rocking a real mustache.”

“Around the age of 8 (2013), I briefly turned into an acorn with a face.”

“My first ever school picture. I’m told it made my mother cry.”

“My dad should have been arrested for making us hike our pants up like this.”

“Yes, that is my real head. No, this photo was not edited. The hairstyle is not helping me at all.”

Here I am now: