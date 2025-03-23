18 Dates That Were About Anything but Not Romance

Dating is always exciting. We carefully prepare, think through every detail, build the perfect scenario in our mind, but life likes to surprise us. Sometimes even the most well-prepared date can go wrong, turning into a series of ridiculous, funny, or even absurd situations.

  • I once bought a bouquet of roses for my date. She didn't show up and didn't answer her phone. I was upset because the whole evening was ruined. I went wandering around town.
    I started thinking about what to do with the bouquet, where to put it. I wanted to throw it in the river, but I felt sorry for it. It was so beautiful, but wouldn't make anyone happy. So, I started looking for someone to give it to.
    In the end, I gave it to one woman. But she was not only married, but also 4 months pregnant. She took the bouquet, and I immediately retreated. I hope the bouquet brought her joy, and her husband didn't make a scene. © Overheard / Ideer
  • A girl really liked me, but she was not my type. However, she didn't give up. So, I decided to make her dislike me.
    I ate a lot of garlic before going out with her. I thought that the case was closed, but at the end of the date she with happy eyes suggested we meet again. It was only on the third date when she confessed that she loved the smell of garlic. © Overheard / Ideer
  • I met a guy online. He was a very pleasant and well-read young man. We decided to meet and just to walk around the city, but I didn't mind. After a couple of hours, the guy suggested going to a famous fast-food restaurant.
    As it turned out, he just wanted to go to the toilet. While I was waiting for him, I took us some ice cream, as the weather was quite hot. My companion accepted the treat with gratitude, but in the process of eating, he managed to smear it all over his clothes.
    And all would be nothing, but for the rest of our walk he was telling me off for the fact that I bought him this ice cream, and because of me he got dirty. I left very quickly, but I felt weird long after that date.
  • I met a guy. We dated, had long conversations, texted each other from morning till night - everything was fine. But there was a strange feeling that something was wrong, like there was no trust.
    I couldn't take it anymore, so I asked my friend to set him up. And he fell for it. I haven't felt this frustrated in a long time. They're going on a date that was supposed to be with me.
    He just canceled it, saying he wasn't feeling well. I'm going to come and look into those eyes. My intuition didn't fail me. © Overheard / Ideer
  • It was a blind date, and he took me to a Hibachi restaurant where you sit around a table with strangers. He then talked all night in cartoon voices and the whole table just stared at him and laughed, not in a good way. They just looked at me with pity. Sigh. © Faerydust9921 / Reddit
  • Had a pretty good first date with a woman at a local coffee shop. Ordered a drink at the beginning, got to talking and never ordered anything else. When the drinks came, we were already deep into conversation, and 2 hours later I left.
    I got to my car and was headed to another appointment that would require cash, so I did a quick "cash level" check and realized I had the same amount of money I had earlier in the day. My brain did some quick calculations and said, "You didn't pay for your drink, did you?" I called my date from there and said, "Hey, are you still at the shop?" She was.
    I said, "I'm about to probably make this your most memorable first date, I'll be back, you'll be seeing me in about 30 seconds, I'm not sure I paid for our drinks!" So I walked in and even the barista was like, "Yeah, you guys were having such a good time, even I forgot."
    So, I paid, and we walked out together this time and said goodbye on the street corner. By my assertion, it was the first part embarrassing, second parts cute. © anotherworthlessman / Reddit
  • I have an uncommon name and a lot of people get it wrong. This cute guy in my literature class asked me out, and we had a pretty great date (he took me to a bookstore, I loved it!) and then he walked me back to my dorm. His mom called, and he told her that he was with me, but he said my name wrong. I chuckled a bit.
    It didn't really bother me because it happens pretty often. The poor guy looked horrified when I corrected him, though. He told me that he had spent hours practicing my name in the mirror before he asked me out. I still tease him about it to this day. We've been together for going on 15 years now. © talibob / Reddit
  • He insisted on taking me out on a date, and so for dinner he suggested a sushi place about 30 minutes away from our area. When it was time to pay, he “forgot” his card. Alright, sure, no problem, I’ll pay. I don’t mind.
    But for the first time ever, I did not have my card either. We then told the servers that we’ll be back to pay (I left my license with them). So, he drove all the way back to our area, drove pass his house, and drove straight to my house. So I can get my wallet. I assume. So I did.
    Anyways we, of course, drove all the way back to the restaurant so I can pay for the bill. So yeah, I left it at that and never bothered to contact him back again. © BBVIP21 / Reddit
  • A guy invited me to a restaurant, like "a special night," romance, all that stuff. I'm excited, I think, "Wow, it's great, finally a normal dinner without French fries and sachet sauces." We come, sit down, the waiter gives me the menu, I open it.
    Well, the prices were huge, but if he invited me to the restaurant, this meant he was ready for them. Yeah, ready. So, I'm choosing, and he says in a businesslike voice, "Just let's make an order within a certain amount." I just froze. It would have been better if we went to a burger place in this case.
    I look at the menu, and this amount is barely sufficient for anything. I said, "Why don't we just go somewhere else?" And he was like, "Well, we're in a restaurant, it's beautiful." Yes, it is beautiful, especially when you sit with an empty plate and drink water.
    And the funny thing is, he orders himself a steak for almost 2/3 of that amount. And he's like, "Don't deny yourself in anything, but for the rest of the amount." Anyway, I chose a cocktail from the menu, finished it and said I had to go home. Let him fit his own budget. © Chamber 6 / VK
  • Once a new acquaintance invited me to an inexpensive café for a romantic date. We ordered delicious food and drinks. After an hour, I started to notice that the man began to eat everything from my plate that I hadn't finished.
    And at the end of the date, he said he didn't have enough money to pay for it. I wasn't prepared for that and said, "Well, that's sad," and headed for the exit. He found the money right away, and even offered to go out with him again later. But I had already made my conclusions. © Overheard / Ideer
  • My first date with a girl ended in a completely unexpected way. She ran away from me. No, not because I'm boring or suspicious. It was just that it started raining unexpectedly, and we didn't have time to find shelter. And when I looked at her, I realized her eyebrows got washed away.
    Despite this, she was a pleasant and interesting person. We spent half an hour together, and I tried to ignore the lack of the eyebrows. But when she looked at herself in the camera, of course, she noticed the "disappearance." Never had a chance to tell her that I didn't care about the eyebrows. © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • A guy and I were sitting on a date, and the conversation somehow quickly ran out of steam. We fell silent, not knowing what to talk about next. Suddenly, he says, "Did you know that there are 13 subspecies of wolves? At least I've heard..." and starts talking about them.
    I thought it was a certain "subspecies" of desperation. At least, now I know a lot about the Alexander Archipelago wolf. © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • Yesterday was my best date ever! I met a guy, we went to a restaurant, sat down to eat, and suddenly his tooth fell out! The guy carefully puts it in a napkin and keeps eating. Turns out it's temporary, so it's fine.
    But after a while the tooth disappears. The waiter, while cleaning the table, grabbed the napkin with the tooth and threw it into the garbage bin. My boyfriend and I and the restaurant staff spent half an hour digging through the garbage to find that tooth. I've never had such a fun experience on any date before! © Not everyone will understand / VK
  • My future husband came to me on our third date in a fabulous outfit - a fishing suit. I was all dressed up: put on my best dress, heels, makeup, did my hair - looked my best. And he told me to get in his old car and go fishing with him.
    And everything would be all right, but we got stuck in the mud and I had to help him push the car in my fancy dress... But the fishing trip itself was great. We chatted, ate sandwiches, drank juice and looked at the night sky, hugging and kissing by the water. © Mamdarinka / VK
  • I went on a date with a guy once, everything seemed to be going well. But at some point, he opened a weather app and started telling me about "unique atmospheric phenomena." I'm sitting there thinking, okay, the guy's into it.
    But after half an hour, he got so carried away that he started showing me a map of all the precipitation in the world for a year! Anyway, he didn't call me back after that, probably because I was yawning all evening. © Caramel / VK
  • In a café, a guy proposed to his girlfriend, but she silently picked her bag and left. We all sit in silence, he doesn't understand anything either.
    5 minutes later, she comes back with another guy, hugs him and says, "I've been meaning to tell you this for a long time... I decided to do it today. Anyway, I'd like you to meet him. This is my new boyfriend and I love him, I'm sorry."
    The guy was sitting there, the waiters didn't know what to do. I'm still thinking, why did she even come to that date? It would have been more humane to dump him in a text. © Caramel / VK
  • I was invited on a date to have coffee and cake at a coffee shop. While we were having quite a nice conversation, they brought us our order. I chose black coffee for myself, and it is often served very hot. I tried to take a sip, but of course I couldn't.
    I casually said that the coffee was very hot, implying that I would wait until it cooled down. So, this guy called the waitress over, started shouting at her for the coffee being too hot, demanding ice, water or anything else to cool it down. I was shocked, told the girl not to listen to him and not to take it to heart.
    After I explained to this "gentleman" why I don't want to meet him again, I learnt many new things about myself.
  • I started dating a guy and showed him some photos. He was scrolling through the gallery, but suddenly dropped my phone and shouted, "God, I'm sorry! That's just obscene!" I was confused. I didn't have any photos like that.
    I took a look, and there was a picture of my toe after a medical procedure. The guy, of course, was a gentleman, and didn't look at it and thought it was something personal. He was so embarrassed, and I couldn't stop laughing. © Stellabear12 / Reddit

