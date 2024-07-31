My Husband and MIL Treated Me Like a Free Maid, I Taught Them an Epic Lesson They’ll Never Forget

Sometimes, relationships between women and their in-laws (especially, mothers-in-law) may resemble a volcano that's going to erupt and throw out tons of hot lava. And our today's heroine has experienced such an explosive relationship in her own family. When her MIL moved in with her and her husband, the woman's life turned into a complete hell. Her beloved spouse didn't even want to protect her from a humiliating behavior of his mother. The desperate woman once lost her patience and taught her MIL and husband a lesson that was bitter for both of them. Here's the woman's story which she shared with us in her letter.

Emma has always believed that her marriage was stable and happy.

Emma, our 33-year-old reader, has recently penned us a very emotional letter where she shared a story of her family conflict. The woman wants to hear other people’s opinions about her complicated life situation, and she promised to treat possible judgement from our readers wisely and calmly. Emma opened her letter, saying, “Hi Bright Side! I’m currently not in the best position in my family life. My MIL went no contact with me, and so did my husband. There’s a huge confrontation between us all at the moment, and they think I’m guilty, and I need to apologize for my “inappropriate and disgusting move” towards them both. But I don’t feel guilty at all, though I did provide them with a quite strong payback after what they did to me.” The woman added, “I’ve always thought that my family is a model to follow, we lived a very calm, organized and conflict-free life with my husband, and my relationship with my in-laws had been perfect, they never interfered with our family and I treated them with as much respect and love as I could. I thought things were not likely to change for us all, but I couldn’t even predict what a mess my life would be very soon.”

Emma’s MIL was going through the worst times in her life, and the woman wanted to support her.

Emma goes on with her story, saying, “My FIL died last year and my MIL was grieving so much after his death that she started having major health issues. I tried to support her as much as I could and was always there for her. I came to her house, did all the housework and shopping, I thought this was only a small part of what I could do to make her life easier after her big loss.” “A few months ago, my husband suggested that my MIL should move in with us, at least for 6 months, because her health was becoming worse, and she needed someone around who would take care of her and help her recover from a huge stress and depression.

I eagerly agreed, and I welcomed the mother of my husband in my house as cordially as I would do for my own mom. And this was the moment when huge problems started showing up like mushrooms after a rain, and my life became a total humiliation.”

Emma’s MIL was overusing her hospitality and started doing nasty things to her.

Emma continues, saying, “As soon as my MIL made herself at home in our house, she started treating me like a free maid. She demanded that I changed her bedding every day, she wanted me to cook 7 different meals for her on a daily basis, and she always criticized my cooking and housekeeping skills, giving me unwanted advice.

I was shocked with how much this woman changed since she moved in with us, and the most terrifying thing was my husband’s reaction to all this humiliation.” “He would just say that I have to adjust to his mom’s needs and treat her with all possible respect. If she wanted something particular for dinner, I had to spend time on cooking it for her without any arguments and objections. This was my husband’s strong position, and he said that his mom was an honorable guest in our house, so I was supposed to please her for as long as she would stay with us.”

Emma couldn’t bear this attitude anymore and plotted a revenge.

Emma said, “One day, I was just fed up with all this nonsense. I completely lost my temper after my MIL came home after doing some shopping and started preaching me that I didn’t wipe the dust from the furniture in her bedroom. She said this would make her allergy worse and that I’m a selfish woman who would do anything to make her suffer. This was the last straw, and I decided to show both my husband and my MIL that they went too far.

The next day, I called one of my friends, and she suggested that we should play a wild game with my MIL and my husband. Her husband is a very handsome man, and we had a special role for him which he agreed to play.” “He came to our house and I introduced him as a housekeeper who would from now on clean and cook for my MIL and do our housework for some really nice financial reward. I announced that I’ll be paying for his service from our common bank account and my husband totally didn’t like it, but I ignored his protests. I said I had to get back to work soon, so I wouldn’t be able to cope with that heavy load of housework anymore.

And this wasn’t all. When my friend’s husband started doing our housework, I absolutely changed my own behavior. I changed my haircut and started wearing makeup, I wanted my husband to think that I didn’t care about what he thinks and feels and that I’m flirting with our “housekeeper”.” “Since then, things went really bad between my husband, my MIL and I. They quickly became pissed off and started blaming me of infidelity, inappropriate behavior and being a spendthrift because I used our family money to pay for the guy’s service. I insisted that he would stay and keep doing his work, he was an excellent cook, and he could easily prepare 7 and more meals a day for my MIL. I said I did this all because I wanted to please my MIL and I didn’t understand why they were so disappointed about my solution.

One day, they both moved out, and now my husband lives with his mom in her house. They went no contact with me and I believe my husband even thinks about a divorce. To be honest, I really don’t know if I want to fight for this relationship and talk to him again about this whole situation. What should I do about this dilemma? Should I try to keep my family together, or is it better to divorce my husband and start a new life?”