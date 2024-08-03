I Refused to Travel With My Fiancé After He Put My Kids in Economy Instead of First Class

A mom refused to travel with her fiancé after he booked first-class tickets for himself and his own children, while relegating her kids to economy class. The decision sparked widespread debate on social media, with many applauding the mom for standing up for her children and demanding equal treatment.

She explained what happened.

So, my fiancé has 3 kids from his former marriage whilst I have 2, from my former marriage as well. I quit my job to start focusing on getting my degree. He's become the "breadwinner" if you will, although I still contribute with my savings! I also do 80% of child-care and chores. Long story short, he wanted me and my kids to attend Thanksgiving with his family who are located across country, and we were supposed to go yesterday (ahead of time to get a rental place). He booked our tickets and everything but later, before the flight, I found out that he, his kids and myself were put in 1st class whilst my 2 kids (14) & (10) were put in economy.

I was stunned, he acted like it was a no big deal and told us it's just a few hours and the kids could "just hang in there for a little while." I asked how he could think this was acceptable, and he got mad and said he's the one paying for tickets, then we go by his rules. I immediately turned around and took the kids and made my way out of the airport. He started following us, screaming at me to go back, but I refused and told him that I no longer felt like spending Thanksgiving with his folks after this. My youngest cried because she never flew without me.

He went with his kids. My kids and I are home. He has not stop calling trying to berate me and even had his mom text that I needed to get over myself and stop teaching my kids to be spoiled and entitled. She said that the fact that I was "willing" to miss Thanksgiving with the family over something so trivial shows my real character and personality and mindset, or "lack thereof". I have not replied, but I feel horrible. Should I have just let it slide and just went?

People in the comments were on her side.

He needs to realize it’s not about first class plane tickets, it’s about viewing your kids as lesser than his. This will be a common theme in your marriage if you go through with it. Queen_Aurelia / Reddit

First strike: Wrong for him to segregate your kids downward. Second strike: wrong for him to seat minor children away from a parent without that parent's knowledge. Last strike: that he and his mother have teamed up against you. TrainingDearest / Reddit

Your fiancé seems to be missing the point: It's not that you expected your kids to be in 1st class, but that once everyone else was in 1st class, it was not okay to put them in economy. My brother's widow is remarried to someone who makes a lot of money. I can assure that he treats her kids exactly as how he treats his own. DemainTomorrow / Reddit

Either all kids fly one way or no dice. If you can afford first class for 4, you can afford first class for 6 or all fly economy if you don't want kids to feel entitled. He has clearly shown where your kids rate to him, especially over his kids. Independent-Top3524 / Reddit

His kids in first class, your kids in economy? That's a bad sign for the future. Then his response is to berate you and future MIL, calling your kids spoiled and entitled? Even worse. It would not have ended here. I would be done with that relationship. corgwin / Reddit

Update to her story.

I'm currently getting myself and the kids packed so that we go stay with my mother. This has happened BEFORE in other instances, but I kept thinking to myself, "This is not right, but I have invested too much time and effort in this relationship, so maybe this shouldn't get in the way." Distance and some re-evaluation is needed right now. My kids come first and that's what I keep trying to do, and I hope I won't ever fail.