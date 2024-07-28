I Did a Big Favor for My Husband’s Ex Wife, Now My Kindness Turned Against Me

Life’s definitely not over after a divorce, and for many people it’s a beginning of a new, wonderful chapter. Our today’s protagonist is a woman, whose marriage had been so happy until her husband’s ex showed up on their horizon. She had some tragic events in her life, so our heroine offered her huge help and support, despite the fact that this woman was her husband’s ex. But soon, the kind-hearted lady regretted her hospitality, because very weird things started happening in her family.

Paula and Liam were very happy in their marriage.

Paula, 32, has recently penned a letter to our editorial. The woman shared her very personal story with us, and all she asked about was that we publish it and give our readers an opportunity to help her with their opinions and advice. Paula’s story is quite unique, because she made a decision that not every married woman would easily make, but it led her to a bizarre situation that’s now developing in her family, and she doesn’t know what to do with it. The woman started her letter, saying, "Hi, Bright Side! I’m so desperate about my current family conflict that I can barely make any decisions on my own. I feel like my brain will explode soon, and things are so inappropriate and awkward that I really feel like I’m sleeping and can’t wake from this bad dream.

My husband Liam and I have been married for 4 years now. This is the first marriage for me, but not for Liam. He was previously married to a woman named Anna, and they divorced one year before Liam and I met." "We’ve been very happy in our relationship and our marriage is nearly ideal. I feel that Liam loves me, and he’s happy with me. I know that he’s not burdened by his past relationship, and I am sure that he’s faithful to me. But there’s a nuance, and recently our family has been suffering from Liam’s past relationship."

Paula made an unpopular decision to help her husband’s ex when she was in a huge trouble.

Paula goes on with her story, saying, "Liam’s ex, Anna, has never appeared in our life all these years. Up until recently.

7 months ago, Anna called Liam, and she was crying and screaming. She said that her house turned to ashes after a huge house fire and that she had nowhere to live because of that tragedy. Luckily, she wasn’t home when the fire started, but the house was destroyed and Anna was so devastated that I couldn’t help crying myself when I found out about her tragedy." "What made the situation even worse was the fact that Anna’s house was the only thing that was left after her parents died and this was the place where she was born and raised, so being homeless wasn’t as bad as having nothing left as a memory of childhood for Anna.

I felt so sorry for her loss that I made a decision, a huge mistake, which I now regret with all my heart. I told Liam that we must help the poor woman. I insisted that she must live with us until her life goes back to normal again after this horrible accident. I didn’t feel awkward about the fact that Anna was Liam’s ex, all I was thinking about was lending a hand to a woman who had nowhere to go and no one to support her in her toughest time."

Anna moved in with Paula and Liam and things went smooth from the beginning.

Paula goes on with her story, saying, "Liam hesitated for a while when I suggested that we must help Anna, but he finally agreed that we should support her. So, Anna moved in with us and there was absolutely nothing in her behavior that would make me think that she was being ungrateful or jealous.

Our relationship was quite friendly, and I treated her like I’d treat any other person in such a horrible situation: with maximum loyalty, hospitality and support. She paid me back with a warm and friendly attitude, and her relationship with Liam had been absolutely neutral, as if they had never been married before." "I was totally relaxed about everything, but one thing about Anna’s behavior was becoming quite frustrating for me. I noticed that she was very comfortable living in our house and even after a few months passed, she seemed not very much concerned about looking for a place to live. By that time, she already had enough money for renting an apartment, but she still preferred to live with us.

When she moved in, we didn’t take any rent from her, and we even paid for her food, hygienic stuff and other things necessary for life and comfort. But this couldn’t last forever, and Anna seemed to have been ignoring the fact that our hospitality wasn’t boundless."

The situation escalated even more and now there’s another huge issue.

Paula wrote, "We still didn’t want Anna to feel uncomfortable or deprived, so we didn’t really bring out the topic of her moving out. But then, another weird thing happened. Anna told me that she is 2 months pregnant and when I asked her who’s the father, she told me that this was a secret.

The problem is that Anna didn’t go out with anyone as far as I could remember. She’s been staying home all this time and leading a very ascetic life. I know that it may sound stupid, but I finally started suspending that she and Liam were having an affair and that this baby was his." "I didn’t tell Liam about my suspicions, but I told Anna that I want her to do a paternity test once the baby is born so that I could be sure that she and Liam weren’t hiding anything from me. Anna boldly told me that she’ll never do this and said that if I have any doubts about my husband, then I’m a paranoid and need to get some medical help.

I’m torn, and I don’t know what to do now. This woman still lives in our house, and next month she’s moving out, finally. I regret my hospitality now, and I really need to know whether I’m right or wrong in my suspicions towards her and my husband. What should I do?"